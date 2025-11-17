DatabaseUSA Launches PersonaMAX: Bridging Business and Consumer Data for Omnichannel Marketing

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DatabaseUSA , a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, today announced the launch of PersonaMAX, an AI-powered process that connects business and consumer identities to help brands expand reach, improve personalization, and drive measurable growth.PersonaMAX is the next-generation evolution of DatabaseUSA’s pioneering Exec@Home dataset, uniting professional and personal data to deliver deeper insight into existing and new customers. With over 90 million people whose identity can be tied to their professional persona and contact information, PersonaMAX enables organizations to identify and engage audiences with unmatched accuracy across channels and campaigns.“As the boundaries between business and consumer behaviors continue to blur, understanding both sides of a customer’s identity is essential,” said Fred Vakili, CEO of DatabaseUSA. “PersonaMAX bridges that gap, helping brands synchronize their data, personalize communications, and build stronger relationships with every contact.”Built with flexibility and scalability in mind, PersonaMAX supports deployment as a licensed dataset or integrated technology layer within existing systems. Its AI-driven identity resolution empowers marketing and analytics teams to:• Expand audience reach by combining business and consumer contact channels• Increase conversion and engagement rates• Enhance account-based marketing and retargeting strategies• Strengthen CRM data with verified identity attributesPersonaMAX is designed to serve organizations and brands of all sizes, from local businesses to large enterprises, supporting a wide range of data-driven initiatives.To learn more, visit https://enterprise.databaseusa.com/our-data/personamax/ About DatabaseUSADatabaseUSA provides innovative B2B and B2C data solutions that help companies build meaningful connections, enhance marketing performance, and accelerate growth.

