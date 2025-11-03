Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,838 in the last 365 days.

Division of Marine Fisheries to hold charter/for-hire meetings

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold three meetings in the coming weeks to give members of the charter/for-hire community an opportunity to share their perspectives on challenges facing the industry.
Topics will include mandatory harvest reporting and any other topics those in attendance would like to discuss.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Carteret County

Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Division of Marine Fisheries

Central District Office

5285 Highway 70 W

Morehead City, NC 28557

New Hanover County

Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Cape Fear Community College

Room 252

502 N Front Street

Wilmington, NC 28401


Dare County

Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

College of the Albemarle – Dare

Room 110

205 US Hwy 64

Manteo, NC 27954


For more information regarding the for-hire meetings, contact Coral Sawyer at coral.sawyer@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5527.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Division of Marine Fisheries to hold charter/for-hire meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more