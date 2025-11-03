Division of Marine Fisheries to hold charter/for-hire meetings

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold three meetings in the coming weeks to give members of the charter/for-hire community an opportunity to share their perspectives on challenges facing the industry.

Topics will include mandatory harvest reporting and any other topics those in attendance would like to discuss.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Carteret County Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office 5285 Highway 70 W Morehead City, NC 28557 New Hanover County Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Cape Fear Community College Room 252 502 N Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401

Dare County Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. College of the Albemarle – Dare Room 110 205 US Hwy 64 Manteo, NC 27954



For more information regarding the for-hire meetings, contact Coral Sawyer at coral.sawyer@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5527.