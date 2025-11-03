Division of Marine Fisheries to hold charter/for-hire meetings
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold three meetings in the coming weeks to give members of the charter/for-hire community an opportunity to share their perspectives on challenges facing the industry.
Topics will include mandatory harvest reporting and any other topics those in attendance would like to discuss.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
|
Carteret County
Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.
Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 W
Morehead City, NC 28557
|
New Hanover County
Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
Cape Fear Community College
Room 252
502 N Front Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
|
Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
College of the Albemarle – Dare
Room 110
205 US Hwy 64
Manteo, NC 27954
For more information regarding the for-hire meetings, contact Coral Sawyer at coral.sawyer@deq.nc.gov or 252-515-5527.
