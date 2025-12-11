2026 SC African American History Calendar Recognizes Revolutionary Heroes and Trailblazers

Stories of Revolutionary African Americans whose courage, service, unshakeable faith, and unyielding quest for freedom for all helped shape South Carolina and the nation take center stage in the newly released 2026 South Carolina African American History Calendar.

The 2026 SC African American History Calendar was unveiled on December 2nd at the Richland Two Performing Arts Center in Columbia. This latest edition commemorates America’s Sestercentennial by spotlighting both Revolutionary War patriots and influential South Carolinians who continued the fight for liberty and freedom for all Americans.



Honoring Revolutionary-Era Heroes

The Sestercentennial-themed edition elevates African American patriots whose contributions to the fight for independence were long overlooked:

These individuals – soldiers, scouts, spies, and patriots – courageously advanced the cause of liberty at a time when freedom was denied to many.Alongside Revolutionary heroes, the calendar honors generations of South Carolinians whose influence has shaped education, civil rights, public service, faith and community leadership:

Their stories anchor the calendar in the state’s broader narrative of perseverance, achievement, and hope over the last 250 years. They also help define the Revolutionary principles found in the Preamble of our Constitution: form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.



A Program Rooted in Culture and Community

The unveiling program celebrated South Carolina’s rich cultural heritage with contributions from local students and our community partners. Guests were welcomed with cuisine prepared by culinary arts students from surrounding schools. The evening also featured musical performances that honored the calendar’s themes of resilience, faith, and freedom. Together, these student-led contributions underscored the calendar’s purpose: connecting South Carolina’s history with the bright promise of its next generation.



What They’re Saying

“As we look ahead to our nation’s 250th anniversary, the stories featured in this calendar highlight the essential and often unsung contributions of African Americans to America’s founding. We’re honored to present these exemplars of quiet courage and unshakeable conviction as real life heroes to students in every South Carolina classroom.”

– State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver



About the Calendar

First established in 1989, the 12-month calendar profiles individuals from across the state who have had a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina and, often, across the country.

Thousands of calendars are printed and distributed to schools to shine a light on South Carolina's extraordinarily rich African American history. The biographies and timeline of important dates printed in the calendar are also preserved online and thanks to accompanying lesson plans, are used by educators from across the state in classroom instruction.

In addition to the South Carolina Department of Education, the sponsors who make the calendar possible Dominion Energy, South Carolina ETV, and the University of South Carolina.

The 2026 calendar is available online and members of the public can download the calendar electronically or submit orders for hard copies.

For more information about previous editions of the calendar, including biographies of past honorees and resources for educators, please visit SCAfricanAmerican.com.