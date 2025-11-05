CompleteBody Expands to Grand Central: Premium Personal Training Comes to 125 Park Avenue

NYC’s leading personal training brand expands its footprint with a state-of-the-art fitness and corporate wellness hub steps from Grand Central Terminal.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY November 3rd CompleteBody, one of New York City’s leading fitness and wellness brands, announces the upcoming opening of its newest location in 2026 at 125 Park Avenue, steps from Grand Central Terminal. The new CompleteBody Grand Central combines cutting-edge equipment, science-based personal training, and corporate wellness programs in one of Midtown Manhattan’s most dynamic areas.This expansion marks a major milestone for CompleteBody, which already operates thriving locations in Union Square (14th Street), 19th Street, Midtown, and FiDi. The new Grand Central facility reinforces the brand’s mission to make high-quality fitness more accessible to New York’s professionals, commuters, and residents.State-of-the-Art Fitness for the Modern New YorkerCompleteBody Grand Central is designed for efficiency, performance, and comfort. The facility features state-of-the-art training equipment, private personal training zones, and modern locker rooms tailored to the fast-paced Midtown lifestyle. It will also serve as a hub for corporate wellness programs, offering nearby companies premium fitness solutions for their teams.“Our goal with Grand Central is to make elite, personalized training more convenient than ever,” said Roberto Porras, General Manager at CompleteBody. “This space brings together everything we’ve learned from our other locations performance design, expert coaching, and community all in one of the most accessible areas of the city.”Expert Coaching and Personal ConnectionPersonal training remains the foundation of the CompleteBody experience. Every member begins with a consultation and InBody body-composition assessment, ensuring a science-based program tailored to their goals.“CompleteBody isn’t a cookie-cutter gym every client has a story, and every plan is unique,” said Julio Eduardo Sanchez, Personal Trainer at CompleteBody. “At Grand Central, we’re helping people train smarter, recover faster, and feel stronger all with real accountability and care.”With a team of over 40 certified trainers citywide, CompleteBody specializes in strength training, fat loss, performance, and mobility, blending technical expertise with personal mentorship.Exclusive Founder Membership Pre-SaleTo celebrate the opening, CompleteBody is offering a limited-time Founder Membership for early sign-ups.The $79/month first-year pre-sale includes:• 2 personal training sessions• 4 InBody body-composition scans• A CompleteBody T-shirt and water bottle• Full access to all Grand Central amenitiesThis special rate is available for a limited number of early members before launch.A Growing Network of NYC Fitness DestinationsWith five locations Union Square (14th St), 19th Street, Midtown, FiDi, and now Grand Central CompleteBody continues to expand its footprint and deliver consistent, results-driven personal training and experiences citywide.“Every CompleteBody location is built around community and customization,” added Lauren Howe. “At Grand Central, we’re bringing that same standard to a new audience professionals who want efficiency, results, and quality without compromise.”About CompleteBodyFounded in New York City, CompleteBody is a full-service fitness and wellness company dedicated to transforming the way people train, recover, and live. With personalized coaching, InBody assessments, recovery zones, and on-site Juice Bars (14th & 19th St), CompleteBody empowers members to achieve lasting health and performance.Media Contact:Alex ReznikOwner, CompleteBody📧 info@completebody.com📍 125 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10017📱 Instagram: @completebody.grand.central

