CompleteBody Master Trainer - A New Tier Of Personal Training is Now Available to Match any Fitness Goal
Beginner to an athlete, Working with a personal trainer just got easier at CompleteBodyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time filled with internet influencers and viral videos, it is easy to get confused by what is real and what is fake. With social media algorithms that promote accounts that have the most saves, likes, and shares, the online fitness community has been bombarded with individuals who look like trainers posting workout content, but lack the experience or education to advise individuals on what's best for them. CompleteBody is taking back the reins of the fitness community with a new personal training program designed to make it easier to find the perfect fitness professional for each individual. Here is the process of getting results safely and efficiently.
To start a needs analysis. Understanding the client's needs and wants is the foundation of personalizing a training program. At CompleteBody, each client goes through an in-depth fitness and lifestyle discovery with a membership advisor. The Membership Advisor acts as a matchmaker to get a clear picture of exactly where they stand about their health and fitness goals. Once that baseline is established, the client is then paired with a personal trainer based on their starting point, personality style, schedule, and expertise needed to cater to their progress. This is essential to ensure the client is set up for success.
Most importantly is the Personal Trainers. CompleteBody has just launched a three-tier Personal Training program, offering a more diverse selection of personal training options to better match clientele. The tiers are based on the education and experience a trainer has to work with different demographics and specialized clientele. At the Pro level, each trainer is equipped to create a personalized workout program for general health and well-being. The Elite level is trained to work with more advanced clientele in addition to the general population. Lastly, the Master level has the most experienced and well-versed trainers on staff. Each trainer holds at least one nationally accredited personal training certification to ensure they are qualified. The Master trainers each have advanced certifications and have specialized their craft to work with the most complex client needs in addition to years of experience as a trainer. With three triers of trainers, CompleteBody has more options to better pair clients based on their fitness needs.
Since viral videos and social media posts are not going anywhere, it is essential to research fitness information broadcasted on social media platforms. Investing in a personalized fitness program will provide the best results. Choosing a reputable source, like a CompleteBody Personal Trainer, who is certified by a nationally accredited organization will guarantee that the program is accurate and customized specifically to the individual. This new three-tier system with the initial needs analysis takes the work out of finding a qualified professional by not leaving it up to chance. Every trainer is qualified and every pairing is well planned to take the stress out of finding the perfect trainer for every client.
CompleteBody is a high-end health and fitness facility with four locations in New York City, with its headquarters based at the Union Square location, Complete by CompleteBody. The company stands behind its products and services, instructing individuals on how to live a healthier life and achieve their fitness goals most efficiently, to enrich the body, mind, and soul. These amenities include elite personal training, a saltwater pool, juice bars, saunas, high-end fitness floors, a climbing wall, and spa services. Each location is crafted to reflect the community it is in, while still providing the same experience and services that have helped members to achieve a healthier lifestyle for the last decade.
