SkyLake Project Surges Ahead: Foundational Earthworks Completed After Exceptionally Dry Summer

Aerial view of the foundational earthworks to build SkyLake theme park in Sheridan, Indiana. Photo courtesy of Alt Construction. Phase One of SkyLake will open in 2026, and feature a six-acre lake surrounded by white sandy beaches, thrilling water slides, water obstacles, and private cabanas.

SkyLake pivots to highly-visual milestones, including lake liner installation and “Project Beach”

SHERIDAN, IN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyLake , Indiana’s premier year-round theme park destination set to open in summer 2026, today announced it has achieved an unprecedented pace of development and is now materially complete with all major earthmoving work. An exceptionally dry summer allowed a massive fleet of 13 earth-scrapers to dramatically accelerate the project’s most complex phase of construction and move 570,000 cubic yards of dirt.This progress has paved the way for the next set of highly-visual milestones, including the installation of the lake liner and the “Project Beach” build-out in early December.“Since our groundbreaking in July, we’ve had perfect weather conditions, and we capitalized on them,” said Phil Sack, CEO of SkyLake. “Deploying a fleet of 13 earthmovers on-site at once is a massive operation that speaks to the sheer scale and coordinated management of this project. Our team and our partners at Alt Construction and Will Power Excavation work relentlessly to maximize every single day. Completing this foundational work so quickly de-risks the entire project and puts us in an incredible position as we head into winter.”With the massive earthmoving phase largely complete, the SkyLake team is moving forward on several key milestones:- Lake Liner Installation Begins: The massive, custom-fabricated liner for the park’s main lake – the “heart” of the destination – is already on-site. Installation, a complex process of rolling out, sowing and sealing the liner that will take an estimated four weeks, is set to begin this week.- “Project Beach” Commences: A fleet of nine trucks will begin running non-stop daily for three months to deliver 28,000 tons of pure white sand, officially kicking off the construction of the park’s signature family beach areas and adult island.- Lake Fill Set to Start: Following the successful installation of the liner, the process of filling the six-acre lake will begin the first week of December.- Landmarks Take Shape: The all-season tubing hill has reached 80-feet and is now visible from U.S. Highway 31, making it one of the highest points in all of Hamilton County.“The pace on-site is electric,” said Sean Howard, Co-founder of SkyLake. “We’re not just building a park; we’re building a landmark for the region. Every day, the vision becomes more tangible, and we’re excited to continue to share our progress as we move closer to our opening season in summer 2026."About SkyLake:SkyLake is Indiana's premier year-round, nature-based theme park in Sheridan, Indiana. Phase One of SkyLake will open in 2026, and feature a six-acre lake surrounded by white sandy beaches, thrilling water slides, water obstacles, and private cabanas. Offering unique, authentic experiences designed to reconnect guests with nature and one another, SkyLake will promote well-being and multi-generational engagement through a blend of thrilling adventure and serene relaxation. Committed to technological innovation, environmental stewardship, sustainability, and community partnership, SkyLake aims to be a destination where guests from across the region make lasting memories.###

