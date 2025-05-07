SkyLake Receives Approval from Sheridan Town Council

A design rendering of the plan for SkyLake, showcasing the layout of the four-season theme park, including the central lake, attractions, adventure zones, and event space. Image credit: Monarch Ventures LLC

Year-Round, Self-Paced, Nature Theme Park Set for June Groundbreaking

SkyLake fulfills our mission to create adventure destinations that promote well-being and foster connection, helping families and friends make life-long memories.” — Phil Sack, President of Circle Property Group

SHERIDAN, IN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monarch Ventures, LLC today announced it has received final approval to move forward with SkyLake , a theme park development set to become Indiana's premier year-round nature adventure destination. The Sheridan Town Council voted on the evening of May 6 to approve the necessary rezoning for the 126-acre site at the northwest corner of U.S. 31 and 216th Street, following a favorable 5-2 recommendation from the Sheridan Plan Commission on April 17.SkyLake is meticulously designed as a unique, immersive theme park centered around a nature-based, self-paced experience. With engaging activities appealing to every age group and interest level simultaneously, SkyLake will blend serene settings, accessible adventures, and high-thrill attractions. The self-paced environment empowers all guests, from toddlers to grandparents, to actively participate and curate their perfect day together. SkyLake’s four-season appeal will further solidify the region as a must-visit destination for families, groups, and event planners seeking authentic experiences.“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Sheridan Town Council and Planning Commission, and thrilled to bring the SkyLake vision to life,” said Phil Sack, President of Circle Property Group, the parent company of Monarch Ventures. “Our driving vision is crafting unforgettable, authentic experiences that reconnect people with nature and one another. SkyLake fulfills our mission to create adventure destinations that promote well-being and foster connection, helping families and friends make life-long memories. We are committed to being a cornerstone for the community through strong partnership and responsible stewardship, embracing sustainability in our environmental and business practices.”Key highlights of SkyLake’s initial phase include:- A Six-Acre Natural Lake: Featuring crystal-clear water managed sustainably without concrete or chlorine, surrounded by white sand beaches, and offering rentable land-based and floating cabanas for lakeside relaxation.- Thrilling Water Adventures: Including the North American debut of the Boaz X Tower (a 40-foot modular slide-and-jump structure), a 300-foot floating obstacle course, paddle board rentals, and a 6,000 sq. ft. zero-depth splash pad.- Year-Round Land Adventures: Featuring the Sky Slide, a 60-foot high, 500-foot long all-season tubing hill; the Sky High Adventure Zone, a 3-story ropes course experience offering accessible to high-thrill challenges; and SkyLinks mini-golf.- Central Pavilion: A 40,000 sq. ft. hub offering upscale food and beverage curated by partner Legends, event spaces, and guest amenities designed for connection and comfort.“This project is the first major development along the US 31 corridor since Sheridan gained control of planning and zoning of the area earlier this year," said Silas DeVaney, council president, Town of Sheridan. "I feel tonight's approval of Skylake sets the tone for the 31 corridor, and we will continue to be thoughtful about how our community changes over time. We look forward to working with Monarch Ventures as this project continues to move forward.” Monarch Ventures is the newest division of Circle Property Group , focused on bringing nature-based and self-paced theme parks beginning in Midwest America. SkyLake embodies environmental stewardship, with sustainable water management as a critical component, utilizing innovative natural filtration systems for the lake in partnership with experts like Wisconsin Pond and Lake, and coordinating water usage with the Hamilton County Regional Utility District (HCRUD). The development team will leverage a full suite of advanced technologies to create a frictionless park experience, enhancing guest convenience from ticketing to in-park services.SkyLake is projected to be a significant economic engine for the region, creating hundreds of construction jobs over the next year and ultimately employing 250-300 seasonal and operational team members. The park is expected to attract approximately 500,000 visitors annually, creating synergy with Hamilton County’s existing tourism infrastructure.With approvals secured, Monarch Ventures plans to break ground in June 2025. SkyLake is slated to open in summer 2026, with additional attractions and features planned for years to come.About SkyLakeSkyLake is Indiana's premier year-round, nature-based theme park, meticulously designed by Monarch Ventures, LLC on a 126-acre site in Sheridan, Indiana. Offering unique, authentic experiences designed to reconnect guests with nature and one another, SkyLake promotes well-being and multi-generational engagement through a personalized, self-paced blend of thrilling adventure and serene relaxation. Committed to technological innovation, environmental stewardship, sustainability, and community partnership, SkyLake aims to be a destination where guests make lasting memories.About Monarch Ventures, LLCMonarch Ventures, LLC is a division of Circle Property Group, a Carmel, Indiana-based real estate development firm. Guided by its vision of crafting unforgettable experiences and its mission to foster connection and well-being, the company creates high-quality, engaging, and community-focused projects grounded in values of sustainability, partnership, and stewardship.

