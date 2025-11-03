Regent Bank Launches Relief Loan Program for Federal Workers

Low-interest relief loans offer federal employees 0% APR for three months to help bridge missed paychecks during the government shutdown

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Regent Bank has announced a Government Shutdown Relief Loan Program to help federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown. The program provides quick, low-cost access to funds for those temporarily without pay.Program Highlights:● Eligibility: Federal workers impacted by the shutdown● Loan Amount: Up to twice the verified net paycheck (maximum $10,000)● Term: Initial 3-month note, extendable for another 3 months if needed● Rate: 0% APR for the first 3 months; converts to WSJ Prime thereafter if balance remainsRequirements:● Active Regent Bank checking account with direct deposit● Verification of federal employment● Recent pay stub or equivalent proof of net pay● Minimum credit score of 640Applications will be reviewed quickly and handled with care by the local banking team. Federal employees can reach out to the bank at www.regent.bank/contact or visit their nearest Regent Bank location.Regent Bank believes in relationships—not transactions—and it is proud to stand with its customers and community.To learn more, visit https://www.regent.bank/regent-bank-launches-government-shutdown-relief-loan-program-for-federal-workers Note: 0% introductory annual percentage rate (APR) applies for the first three months. Thereafter, the rate will convert to the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate (currently 7.25% as of 10/29/25) for any remaining balance. Subject to credit approval. Offer available only to furloughed federal employees with verified employment and direct deposit with Regent Bank. Regent Bank is a Member FDIC.

