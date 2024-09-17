Regent Bank Launches Believe Bank: A New Way to Save and Give Back

Believe Bank allows individuals to support causes that matter to them, simply by saving.” — Sean Kouplen, Chairman & CEO, Regent Bank

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regent Bank is excited to announce the launch of Believe Bank , a standalone savings program that allows individuals to grow their savings while supporting nonprofit organizations.Officially live as of September 9, 2024, Believe Bank was developed under the leadership of Taylor Bates, SVP/Director of Treasury Services & Digital Banking, and Regent Bank’s Chairman & CEO, Sean Kouplen.Believe Bank is a division of Regent Bank but operates as its own distinct program, offering individuals the opportunity to earn more on their savings while contributing to the nonprofits they care about. When customers open a Believe Bank High Yield Savings Account, another percentage in addition is donated to a nonprofit of the customer’s choice, providing a simple and impactful way to give back.“We wanted to create a program where people can make a difference in their communities without having to give out of pocket,” Kouplen said. “Believe Bank allows individuals to support causes that matter to them, simply by saving. This reflects Regent Bank’s core mission of caring, giving, and advancing nonprofits that are essential to our communities. We have found that bank clients really want to make a difference with their banking and this allows them to do that.”Also designed to be a passive fundraising tool for nonprofits, Believe Bank helps organizations raise funds without having to ask donors for direct contributions. Nonprofits can benefit from steady donations while individuals continue their everyday banking.“Believe Bank is an exciting way to strengthen nonprofits and empower individuals to be part of that growth,” Bates said. “We’re proud to offer a program that not only benefits our clients but also makes a real impact in the communities we serve.”With a quick and easy sign-up process, customers can open a savings account in just minutes and begin supporting the nonprofits that matter to them—all while earning competitive returns on their savings.For more information about the Believe Bank program and how to get involved, visit www.believebank.com About Regent BankRegent Bank is a relationship-driven community bank with locations across Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri, dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses with a personalized approach. Regent Bank offers a range of specialized services, including Ag Banking, Healthcare Private Banking, and more, with a focus on giving back to the communities they serve. Regent Bank is a Member FDIC

