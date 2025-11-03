Attorney General Jackley Announces Arrest Made on Rape Solicitation and Child Pornography Arising From State Driver Licensing Scheme

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that an Aberdeen man has been arrested on felony charges of Solicitation of Second-Degree Rape, Possession of Child Pornography, and Unlawful Use of a Computer System.

“These allegations raise serious safety and privacy concerns that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As our investigation continues, I anticipate identifying other victims and filing additional charges in multiple counties.”

Mark Charles Rathbun, 66, was arrested Friday and is being held in the Brown County Jail. He faces maximum possible prison sentences of 25 years for Solicitation of Second-Degree Rape, 10 years for Possession of Child Pornography, and two years for Unlawful Use of a Computer System.

Rathbun is a former employee of the State Driver Licensing Office in Aberdeen.

The defendant’s first court appearance has not yet been scheduled. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-