New Book 'Escape From Ground Zero' Explores Real Art Heists—and the Power of Compassion
A gripping new novel where art heists, money laundering, and redemption collide—Michael Zoglio explores crime, conscience, and compassion.
Opening with the notorious 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist and ending with a redemptive vision of recovered art, <i>Escape From Ground Zero</i> weaves history, suspense, and moral reckoning.
“The Gardner heist has fascinated me for years,” says Zoglio. “With The Louvre theft now in the news, the idea that art can become both a commodity and a casualty feels especially relevant.”
Zoglio is donating 100 percent of his royalties to Undue Medical Debt, a nonprofit that purchases and forgives hospital bills for families in financial distress.
A native of Rhode Island, longtime Pennsylvania resident, and now Bonita Springs, Florida local, Zoglio draws on a lifetime of investigative and creative experience to craft a vivid, morally charged story that bridges crime fiction and cultural history.
About the Book
<i>Escape From Ground Zero</i> (available on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/094166810X">Amazon – Paperback</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSQ1K468">eBook</a>) links art crime, greed, and redemption. For fans of true-crime mysteries, art-world intrigue, and stories with conscience, Zoglio delivers a novel where recovering stolen art also means reclaiming humanity.
About the Author
Michael Zoglio is the author of <i>Escape From Ground Zero</i>, a new novel blending history, suspense, and human compassion with a philanthropic spirit. An entrepreneur and volunteer business coach, Zoglio also spent two decades as a licensed private investigator specializing in missing-person cases. His investigative background and moral curiosity inform this latest work, which bridges real-world crime and redemptive storytelling.
Media Inquiries / Interview Requests
Ginny Shea — Mixed Media Promotions
📞 401-942-8025
📧 <a href="mailto:ginny@mixedmediapromo.com">ginny@mixedmediapromo.com</a>
🌐 <a href="https://mixedmediapromo.com/michael-zoglio/">mixedmediapromo.com/michael-zoglio</a>
<i>Escape From Ground Zero</i> — Available now in paperback and eBook.
#ArtHeistThriller #NewBookRelease #MichaelZoglio
Ginny Shea
Mixed Media Promotions
+1 401-556-5891
ginny@mixedmediapromo.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.