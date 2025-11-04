New Book 'Escape From Ground Zero' Explores Real Art Heists—and the Power of Compassion

Cover of “Escape From Ground Zero” by Michael Zoglio Author Michael Zoglio Paperback and eBook editions available on Amazon

A gripping new novel where art heists, money laundering, and redemption collide—Michael Zoglio explores crime, conscience, and compassion.

Escape From Ground Zero could not be more timely. This art-crime thriller explores the hidden economy of stolen masterpieces — how looted art is traded, leveraged, and often lost to history.

Opening with the notorious 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist and ending with a redemptive vision of recovered art, Escape From Ground Zero weaves history, suspense, and moral reckoning.

"The Gardner heist has fascinated me for years," says Zoglio. "With The Louvre theft now in the news, the idea that art can become both a commodity and a casualty feels especially relevant."

Zoglio is donating 100 percent of his royalties to Undue Medical Debt, a nonprofit that purchases and forgives hospital bills for families in financial distress.

A native of Rhode Island, longtime Pennsylvania resident, and now Bonita Springs, Florida local, Zoglio draws on a lifetime of investigative and creative experience to craft a vivid, morally charged story that bridges crime fiction and cultural history.

About the Book
Escape From Ground Zero (available on Amazon – Paperback and eBook) links art crime, greed, and redemption. For fans of true-crime mysteries, art-world intrigue, and stories with conscience, Zoglio delivers a novel where recovering stolen art also means reclaiming humanity.

About the Author
Michael Zoglio is the author of Escape From Ground Zero, a new novel blending history, suspense, and human compassion with a philanthropic spirit. An entrepreneur and volunteer business coach, Zoglio also spent two decades as a licensed private investigator specializing in missing-person cases. His investigative background and moral curiosity inform this latest work, which bridges real-world crime and redemptive storytelling.

Media Inquiries / Interview Requests
Ginny Shea — Mixed Media Promotions
📞 401-942-8025
📧 ginny@mixedmediapromo.com
mixedmediapromo.com/michael-zoglio

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com /

