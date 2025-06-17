Greg Lato’s Dandelion Blooms Nationally as He’s Named Rhode Island’s Veteran of the Year by Military Friendly®

Greg Lato's new children's album Dandelion: Songs Inspired by Military Kids and Families, which hit #1 on iTunes, continues to resonate with families nationwide

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning family music artist, children’s book author, and proud Navy veteran Greg Lato has been named Rhode Island’s Veteran of the Year by Military Friendly, celebrating his leadership, community impact, and post-service excellence. The honor arrives as his new children's album, Dandelion: Songs Inspired by Military Kids and Families, which recently hit #1 on iTunes continues to resonate with families across the country.Inspired by conversations with military families, Lato’s latest album delivers uplifting songs about resilience, bravery, and belonging—messages that reflect both his service in the U.S. Navy and his passion for creating music that matters.“I’m deeply humbled to receive this honor,” says Lato. “To be recognized not just for my time in the Navy, but for what I try to give back through music and storytelling—it’s an incredible feeling. I hope Dandelion continues to reach and inspire families, especially those connected to military life.”With the state honor secured, Greg now advances to the national voting round, open through July 4. He’s calling on fellow Rhode Islanders and supporters across the U.S. to cast their vote and help bring this national recognition home. VOTE for Greg Lato – National Veteran of the Year🔗 Link in bio at @greglatomusicLet’s rally together to celebrate veteran achievement, creative service, and the power of music to connect communities.

