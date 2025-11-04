Coalition for Career Development Center Launches ALLready to Accelerate Career Readiness for All

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition for Career Development (CCD) Center today announced the launch of ALLready , a new extension of the Center designed to accelerate learners and leaders across industry, education, government, and communities nationwide.ALLready represents the next stage of growth for the CCD Center , expanding its mission from a national think tank into a “think and do” tank. By distilling years of research, case studies, and strategies into actionable guidance and technical assistance, ALLready will elevate the Center’s efforts to make career readiness for all the number one priority in American education, and move leaders from vision to real-world action.“ALLready is an amplification of our work and an effort to ensure that every learner and leader has the tools, opportunities, and support needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing workforce,” said Eva Mitchell , CEO of the CCD Center and ALLready. “We aren’t just identifying trends and best practices—we are helping implement solutions that prepare people for lifelong success.”Among ALLready’s offerings are a series of playbooks for the various leaders who shape the career readiness of young people. Designed for educators, employers, and workforce leaders, these resources provide practical tools and strategies to integrate career readiness into schools, build partnerships, and support learners at every stage of life. They feature case studies and practical guidance, making it easier for leaders to ensure every learner and worker is prepared to thrive.WHY NOW?Founded as an informal coalition, the CCD Center quickly grew into a leading authority on career readiness. With ALLready, the organization is deepening its commitment to uniting industry, education, government, and communities in advancing career development from the early years through adulthood.THE MEANING OF ALLreadyThe name ALLready carries a dual message: a commitment to career readiness for all, and an emphasis on “Accelerating Learners and Leaders.” The initiative is grounded in a human-centered design philosophy that prioritizes the needs, interests, and aspirations of individuals and the communities they call home.While ALLready will operate with its own dedicated website and brand identity, it remains part of the CCD Center, with one mission, one board, and one organization.“Our goal is clear: to prepare every individual—regardless of age, background, or circumstance—for a successful career and a thriving future,” said Mitchell. “When everyone is career-ready, we are ALLready to move forward.”ABOUT THE COALITION FOR CAREER DEVELOPMENT (CCD) CENTER / ALLreadyThe Coalition for Career Development (CCD) Center and ALLready are working to make career readiness for ALL the first priority of American education. Through collaborations with leaders from education, business, government, and non-profit organizations, we aim to ensure that all students can enter personally productive and meaningful work in their chosen career path upon graduation. To learn more about the Center, visit ccd-center.org. For actionable career readiness tools and resources, visit ALLready.org.

