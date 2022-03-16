Concepts Communications Joins the Disability is Diversity Campaign this March
Communications firm pledges to help amplify the #DisabilityIsDiversity message throughout March to increase awareness in diversity, equity and inclusion plans.
We hope to influence companies to raise awareness and we will continue to advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities in DEI efforts as well as a having seat at the decision-making table." Concepts Communications is pledging to help spread awareness about the importance of including disability in workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) plans throughout the month of March. 41 million working-aged people in the United States report having a disability, which equates to 1 in 8 people – making this the largest minority population in the country. However, this diverse group of people spanning all intersections are frequently overlooked in company DEI efforts.
To help spread awareness, Concepts will be posting informative information about disability inclusion on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Concepts encourage other employers to follow suit in spreading the word about disability is diversity. Here are some tips for doing so:
• Find resources, articles and other materials to support efforts to educate and amplify the message that “Disability is Diversity.”
• Share and retweet content and resources on social media to help spread the word about this important issue.
• Use the hashtag #DisabilityisDiversity and participate in the conversation happening about this important issue.
• Release a statement on behalf of your company that you are joining in on these efforts and showing your commitment to promoting an inclusive workforce.
“As a disabled-owned communications firm who advocates for disability-inclusive workforces every day, we understand the importance of the Disability is Diversity campaign,” said company President Karen Herson. “We look forward to joining the conversation throughout the month – and beyond - to educate and encourage individuals creating DEI plans to ensure people with disabilities are no longer left out of DEI plans and conversations. We hope to influence companies to additionally raise awareness and we will continue to advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities in DEI efforts as well as a having seat at the decision-making table.”
In June 2021, President Biden released Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce. The “Disability is Diversity” campaign aims to draw attention to the growing trend toward diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), something that the federal workforce is already mandated to incorporate into their plans. This campaign is following these efforts to convey this transition to the private-sector workforce. To learn more about the importance of including disability in DEI plans, visit https://askearn.org/page/disability-inclusion-in-the-workplace.
About Concepts Communications
Based in Bethesda, Md., Concepts Communications is a disability- and woman-owned small communications firm that specializes in public awareness and outreach on disability inclusion, workforce development, communications access and small business. In addition to ODEP and other DOL agencies, Concepts Communications’ current and past clients include state vocational rehabilitation agencies and several disability-related nonprofit and advocacy organizations. For more information, visit ConceptsCommunications.com.
