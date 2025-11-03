Amalfi Jets Debuts 10% Bonus on Year-End Jet Card Deposits

Private flyers can earn up to 10% in bonus flight credits on Amalfi One Jet Card deposits made before December 31, 2025.

This year-end promotion allows our clients to elevate their travel experience while maximizing the value of their Jet Card investment” — Kolin Jones

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a global leader in private aviation, is pleased to announce its exclusive Year-End Jet Card Bonus Promotion, available from November 3rd through December 31st, 2025. New and existing Amalfi One Jet Card Members can earn up to 10% bonus funds in their account, based on their deposit tier.

The tiered bonus structure includes:

- $150k: 3% Flight Credit Bonus

- $250k: 4% Flight Credit Bonus

- $500k: 5% Flight Credit Bonus

- $750k: 7% Flight Credit Bonus

- $1m+: 10% Flight Credit Bonus... $100,000+ value!



“This year-end promotion allows our clients to elevate their travel experience while maximizing the value of their Jet Card investment,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “This promotion reinforces our commitment to maximizing client value and ensuring Amalfi members experience the highest standard of private travel.”

The Amalfi One Jet Card Advantage:

Built on transparency and flexibility, the Amalfi One Jet Card stands as the most advanced and rewarding Jet Card program in private aviation. With no initiation, annual, or hidden fees, every dollar you deposit goes directly toward flight time. Members enjoy guaranteed aircraft availability, industry-low capped hourly rates, and dynamic pricing that saves up to 23% per flight compared to fixed-rate programs.

Your funds never expire, are fully refundable, and can be used on any aircraft category—giving you the freedom to fly on your terms. The Amalfi One Jet Card is built to work around you, not the other way around.

“Our goal is to continuously deliver meaningful value and exceptional service,” said Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets. “This promotion gives travelers the perfect opportunity to secure additional flight credits and plan their upcoming travel with confidence.”

With a global network of over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets delivers personalized service, and 24/7 account management. Travelers choose Amalfi for dedicated 1:1 account management, trusted safety standards, and the freedom to fly on their terms.

Clients can learn more and secure their bonus by filling out a form to get connected with a member from the Amalfi Jets team at https://www.amalfijets.com/jet-card-bonus-promotion, or by calling our main line +1 (877) 6-AMALFI.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a premier private jet charter company known for delivering unmatched global service and tailored travel solutions. With a worldwide fleet of aircraft, personalized concierge support, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Amalfi Jets redefines private air travel for individuals, families, and businesses.

For more information on Amalfi Jets visit: https://www.amalfijets.com/

To download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

For media inquiries, contact our Social Media Manager: Zoë Boismenu

Email: zoeb@amalfijets.com

Phone: +1 (818) 519-1035

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.