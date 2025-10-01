Amalfi Jets Launches ‘Declaring War on Dinosaurs’ Price Match Promotion

Amalfi Jets Exposes How Competitors Refuse to Evolve

Private aviation has been dominated for too long by companies that refuse to evolve” — Kolin Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, one of the fastest-growing private aviation companies in the industry is taking a stand against outdated practices of the industry's "dinosaurs.” With its “Declaring War on Dinosaurs” promotion, running October 1st through October 31st, Amalfi is inviting new clients to submit competitor quotes, which Amalfi will price match or BEAT, to prove that private aviation doesn’t need to be stuck in the past.

“Private aviation has been dominated for too long by companies that refuse to evolve,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “Companies that are committed to 'Doing the same thing each year' and claim "This is the way the industry is always done, we exclaim are the industry 'dinosaurs'. At Amalfi, we're rewriting the rules - building technology in-house to focus on safety and scalability, investing in our own SMS System for Brokers, and giving clients a smarter, more transparent, and more efficient way to fly private. This promotion shows are commitment to the future of the industry and our long-term commitment to our clients.”

For decades, legacy private aviation companies have relied on rigid, outdated business models — prioritizing markups, opacity, and short-term gains over innovation and client experience. These “dinosaurs” resist change, leaving travelers with high costs, minimal transparency, and stale service. Amalfi Jets was built to be the antidote. By combining youth, innovation, and an uncompromising dedication to excellence, Amalfi is redefining private aviation for the modern traveler.

Safety is at the forefront of everything Amalfi does. The company operates with rigorous vetting standards and a dedicated safety team ensuring every flight meets the highest level of compliance. At the same time, Amalfi is investing heavily in technology, developing proprietary systems in-house that power everything from quoting to concierge. This internal tech-first approach gives Amalfi an edge over competitors who outsource, making operations faster, smarter, and more secure.

The “Declaring War on Dinosaurs” promotion is open to new clients who submit a full competitor quote, which Amalfi will match or beat. Amalfi Jets will price match or beat each competitor quote, subject to the quote being with a Part 135 Operator that meets our safety standard, quality standards, insurance limits, and crew requirements. In the event a quote from a competitor does not meet those limits, Amalfi Jets will not match a subpar option from our network. Direct operator quotes are excluded. The offer runs through October 31, 2025. To take advantage of this limited time promotion, visit www.amalfijets.com/landing/war-on-dinosaurs. Once your form is submitted, an Amalfi Jets representative will follow up to review your competitor quote and confirm your matched or beaten rate.

Amalfi Jets continues to set a new standard in private aviation, offering discerning clients a uniquely personal approach to global travel. Whether flying for business, leisure, or to attend world-class events, Amalfi Jets ensures every journey meets the highest standards of excellence and care.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a premier private jet charter company known for delivering unmatched global service and tailored travel solutions. With a worldwide fleet of aircraft, personalized concierge support, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Amalfi Jets redefines private air travel for individuals, families, and businesses.

For more information on Amalfi Jets visit: https://www.amalfijets.com/

To download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

For media inquiries, contact our Social Media Manager: Zoë Boismenu

Email: zoeb@amalfijets.com

Phone: +1 (818) 519-1035

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.