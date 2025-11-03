Alicia Johnston Joins LB Capital as Director of Client Experience

LB Capital announced today that Alicia Johnston has joined the organization as Director of Client Experience

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital, the premier firm specializing in partnering with home services companies generating between $2 million and $6 million in annual revenue to achieve multi-million-dollar private equity exits, today announced the appointment of Alicia Johnston as its new Director of Client Experience. Johnston will focus on the design and growth of LB Capital’s performance program supporting its growing portfolio.Johnston brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing strategy, customer success, and leadership development within the home services industry. Most recently, she served as Senior Manager of Coaching at Nexstar Network, where she led a national team of business coaches supporting HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies across North America. During her tenure, she developed scalable coaching frameworks and launched new service offerings that strengthened member engagement and retention.At LB Capital, Johnston will oversee the creation of the “ Winners Circle ” Performance Program, designed to deliver strategic guidance, operational systems, and leadership development tools that accelerate growth and prepare LB Capital’s partner companies for successful private equity exits.“Alicia brings the rare combination of operational rigor and people-centered leadership,” Lance Bachmann, Founder of LB Capital, said. “Her experience building teams and programs that drive measurable results will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deliver value across our portfolio.”A Minneapolis–St. Paul native, Johnston said the opportunity to join LB Capital represents an exciting next chapter in her career.“I’ve spent the past seven years helping contractors grow through strategy, empathy, and execution,” Johnston shared. “LB Capital’s vision aligns perfectly with my passion for building programs that turn performance into long-term success stories.”About LB CapitalLB Capital is a growth and exit firm built for entrepreneurs in the home services industry. Founded by Lance Bachmann, LB Capital partners with businesses generating between $2 million and $6 million in annual revenue to help them build sustainable infrastructure, scale operations, and achieve private equity-level exits through its proven “Build. Scale. Sell.” model.With a hands-on approach and a team of seasoned operators, LB Capital provides comprehensive strategy, marketing, and operational support to help business owners accelerate growth, increase valuation, and create long-term generational wealth.LB Capital’s portfolio continues to expand across the country, providing unmatched expertise and leadership to help its partners achieve transformational success. To learn more, visit LBachmannCapital.com

