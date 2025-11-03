UAE’s STEM professionals call for upskilling as skills demand surges

Provided by SThree

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE is fast becoming a global hub for next-generation STEM talent, with new research revealing its workforce is significantly younger than the global average and increasingly focused on upskilling to meet the demands of an innovation-driven economy.According to the STEM Workforce Report from global workforce consultancy SThree, the proportion of STEM professionals under 30 in the UAE stands at 11%, nearly two-thirds higher than the global average of 7%. Overall, the country’s STEM workforce is 60% younger than the global average, underscoring its role as a magnet for emerging talent.However, the report highlights that youth alone is not enough to sustain competitiveness. 40% of UAE STEM professionals believe that upskilling and reskilling are critical to improving productivity, while 41% say recruiting staff with new or emerging skills will most enhance performance.Hashim Kapadia, Senior Director – MENA, SThree, said:“STEM professionals in the UAE are signalling a powerful message, they are ready to learn and lead in the industries that will define tomorrow.With strong government investment in education, AI, and sustainability the UAE is well-placed to translate this ambition into a globally competitive skills base. Our report highlights that STEM professionals in the UAE are calling for the skills and support needed to drive innovation in line with Vision 2031.”The findings also reveal a gender gap: women account for 14% of the UAE’s STEM workforce, compared to a global average of 22%. Despite this, the country’s agility in adopting new work models—such as contract, project-based, and hybrid arrangements—positions it well for rapid adaptation.Hashim Kapadia added:“What stands out in the UAE is agility. Employers and professionals alike are open to new ways of working whether contract, project-based or hybrid, which supports the country’s focus on innovation and adaptability.”As demand accelerates for expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and green technologies, the UAE’s youthful workforce and openness to change are expected to play a pivotal role in advancing national transformation strategies across the GCC.

