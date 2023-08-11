Pay transparency is key for STEM professionals in Japan
In its latest study 'How the STEM World Evolves' STEM talent experts SThree find that professionals in the Japan value pay transparency and job security.
SThree (LSE:STEM)
Our How the STEM World Evolves study, uncovers the priorities of STEM professionals across our key markets. The data demonstrates an emphasis on job security, flexibility, and a sense of purpose”TOKYO, JAPAN, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - Pay transparency remains a high priority with 65% agreeing that it is important to know that they are being paid fairly. 68% noted an importance in knowing the salary for a position before they apply. 52% of respondents have concerns about their salary keeping up with inflation.
— Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree
- 80% of respondents ranked job security as a factor that was important to them. 53% have concerns about finding their next job or contract.
In its latest market study How the STEM World Evolves, conducted with insight specialists IntelliSurvey, SThree has found that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) professionals across Japan prioritise pay transparency and job security.
65% of respondents agreed that it is important to know that they are being paid fairly, while 68% noted an importance in knowing the salary for a position before they apply. Given the current economic climate 52% noted concerns about their salary keeping up with inflation.
On work flexibility, 52% of STEM professionals in Japan stated that it is important to them to be able to work when they want when seeking a new role. 51% indicated that salary is more important to them than having a job that aligns with their personal values.
On launching the study Timo Lehne, CEO, SThree said: "Our How the STEM World Evolves study, uncovers the priorities of STEM professionals across our key markets. The data demonstrates an emphasis on job security, flexibility, and a sense of purpose. The study also notes apprehension regarding AI and automation, while upskilling remains important. The onus remains on employers in STEM industries be proactive on these evolving expectations, which is crucial for attracting and retaining skilled talent."
Of all respondents in Japan, 19% stated that they were likely to seek new employment, or a new contract, within the next 12 months.
Donna McGrory
SThree PLC
email us here