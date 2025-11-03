KORTRAX®’S APR RECOGNITION AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO FLUORINATED HDPE

BP Polymers offers Kortrax® Barrier Resin (BR) mono-layer additive for HDPE packaging as an APR recognized alternative to fluorination.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the Association of Plastic Recyclers (‘APR’) suspension of the Design Recognition of fluorinated high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic packaging effective 10.1.25, BP Polymers offers KortraxBarrier Resin mono-layer additive for HDPE packaging as an APR recognized alternative.BP Polymers is proud to offer KortraxBarrier Resin (BR) technology for HDPE packaging to customers in order to protect the environment and the American public. KortraxBR enhanced HDPE barrier packaging is critical in protecting the environment by preventing permeation of container ladings via reduction or elimination of both evaporative and migration emissions. KortraxBR contains neither health damaging LCPFAC’s nor short chain PFAS compounds.Moreover, KortraxBR is officially recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for inclusion into the ASTM Resin Identification Code (RIC) 2 recycle stream. Additionally, when Baritainersare recycled, there is no concern regarding PFAS contamination resultant from fluorination persisting in post-consumer HDPE resin (PCR). Because of APR’s critical recognition, KortraxBR enabled HDPE containers are compliant with CA Truth-in-Labeling Law, i.e., SB-343, for HDPE stream acceptability.Thus, contrary to claims made by Inhance Technologies recently in a Plastic News article published on 10.11.25 , KortraxBR Baritainersmay carry the RIC 2 designation since KortraxBR is a mono-layer additive with APR Critical Recognition for RIC 2 stream recyclability.KortraxBR containers, aka ‘Baritainers,’ were evaluated for PFAS leachate by the EPA and were found to have “non-detect of PFAS” and “unlikely...to contribute to the contamination of PFAS in products stored in these containers.” As detailed by Bloomberg News in both the “Dark Plastics” article published in Business Week and the follow-up Bloomberg Originals Short-Form Documentary , KortraxBR additive technology was substituted in lieu of fluorination in order to create PFAS free containers for packaging products necessary to protect public health.KortraxBR is a polyamide based additive that is incorporated into the HDPE container at the point of manufacture. Therefore, not only are KortraxBaritainersPFAS free, its use also eliminates the need for additional handling and transportation to the secondary post-manufacturing fluorination site thereby reducing the resultant carbon footprint. This reduction in handling and transport adds to the benefits of using KortraxBR since costs are greatly reduced.U.S. Industry does have viable alternatives besides fluorination for HDPE packaging that are PFAS free, readily available, and economical – KortraxBR being one of them. BP Polymers has the right to sell its products as a solution to PFAS contamination of HDPE packaging without encountering deliberate misinformation in the marketplace.BP Polymers already has an active presence within the industry, and we are primed for large-scale, industrial growth with the capacity for millions of pounds of production. The toxic persistent, and bio-accumulative effects (PBT) of PFAS contamination even at extremely low levels of detection is irrefutable; and it is the right of the American people to live in a safe, PFAS-free environment. BP Polymers’ products help promote and sustain that right and are primed to be readily utilized.Thus, KortraxBR offers a cost-effective alternative solution to fluorination for packaging foods, fragrances, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, automotive maintenance, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, and other critical industrial chemicals. BP Polymers believes that KortraxBR is the most environmentally responsible, sustainable, and human safe barrier alternative for HDPE container applications available.

