BP POLYMERS RESPONDS TO EPA’S INTENT UNDER SECTION 6 OF TSCA PROCEEDINGS TO REGULATE FLUORINATION OF PLASTIC CONTAINERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the EPA’s letter dated 7.10.24 granting the petition filed by CEH and PEER addressing fluorination of plastic packaging, BP Polymers welcomes this announcement of commencing proceedings.
BP Polymers is proud to offer Kortrax® Barrier Resin (BR), its patent pending and proprietary technology, for plastic packaging to customers in order to protect the environment and the American public. Kortrax® BR enhanced plastic barrier packaging is critical in protecting the environment by preventing permeation of container ladings via reduction or elimination of both evaporative and migration emissions of volatile chemicals. Kortrax® BR contains neither health damaging LCPFAC’s nor short chain PFAS compounds.
Kortrax® BR containers, aka ‘Baritainers®,’ were evaluated for PFAS leachate by the EPA Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) for both Clarke and Bayer pesticide products. The EPA OPP issued letters of acceptance as plastic containers were determined not to contribute PFAS contamination to the packaged contents.
Kortrax® BR is a polyamide-based additive that is incorporated into the plastic container at the point of manufacture. Therefore, not only are Kortrax® Baritainers® virtually PFAS free, the use of BP Polymers’ Kortrax® BR resin product also eliminates the need of plastic packaging additional handling and transportation to the secondary post-manufacturing fluorination site. Plastic packaging utilizing Kortrax® BR therefore has the least carbon footprint and safest environmental profile versus other barrier packaging alternatives.
Moreover, Kortrax® BR was officially recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for inclusion into the ASTM Code 2 recycle stream. When Kortrax® BR inclusive plastic packaging is recycled, there is no concern regarding PFAS contamination resultant from fluorination persisting in post-consumer plastic resin (PCR). In fact, the EPA mentions PCR contamination as a concern in their Risk Assessment Analysis of the fluorination process.
The toxic, persistent, and bio-accumulative effects (PBT) of PFAS contamination even at extremely low levels of detection is irrefutable; and it is the right of the American people to live in a safe, PFAS-free environment. Kortrax® BR offers a cost-effective alternative solution to fluorination for packaging foods, fragrances, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, and other critical industrial chemicals.
Thus, the U.S. Industry does have viable alternatives besides fluorination for plastic packaging that are PFAS free, readily available, and economical – Kortrax® BR being one of them. BP Polymers already has an active commercial presence within the marketplace, and is primed for large-scale, industrial growth with the capacity for millions of pounds of production.
Kevin Callahan, COO
Kevin Callahan, COO
BP Polymers, LLC
+1 949-633-1115
kevin@bppolymers.com
