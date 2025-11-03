ADTechnology Collaborates with Euclyd to Develop Ultra-Efficient AI Chip for Datacenters

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUWON, Korea and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, 3 November 2025

ADTechnology, Korea’s largest semiconductor design house, has entered a development partnership with Euclyd, a leader in ultra-efficient AI computing, to bring Euclyd’s revolutionary CRAFTWERK datacenter solution to silicon.

CRAFTWERK is a high-performance AI semiconductor in a compact, palm-sized form factor. It features many custom VLIW/SIMD (Very Long Instruction Word / Single Instruction Multiple Data) processors. The VLIW/SIMD architecture allows for the parallel processing of multiple data streams using a single instruction, making it ideal for large-scale AI inference workloads.

The CRAFTWERK family of systems is expected to ultimately deliver up to 8 PFLOPS (FP16) or 32 PFLOPS (FP4) of compute performance, and integrate 1 terabyte (TB) of custom Ultra-Bandwidth Memory (UBM), achieving memory bandwidth of up to 8,000 TB/s. This compact yet powerful configuration sets a new benchmark in datacenter AI performance and efficiency.

Under this agreement, ADTechnology will act as a key implementation partner. The company is responsible for backend design and coordination of the manufacturing process, serving as a certified Design Solution Partner (DSP) under Samsung Foundry’s FinFET process technologies.

“We founded Euclyd to dramatically reduce the cost, power drain, and physical footprint of core AI datacenter compute solutions by reimagining the entire stack from scratch,” said Bernardo Kastrup, CEO of Euclyd. “Our collaboration with ADTechnology brings us one step closer to making this vision a reality in silicon.”

“We are excited to support Euclyd as they bring the world’s first agentic AI silicon to market,” said Jun-Kyu Park, CEO of ADTechnology. “As Korea’s largest design house, we bring deep expertise in advanced SoC implementation and will ensure a smooth transition from RTL to manufacturing.”

“We’re pleased to see innovators like Euclyd collaborating with Samsung’s proven FinFET technology through trusted partner ADTechnology,” said Taejoong Song, Vice President of Foundry Technology Planning at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to the successful development of next-generation processors powering AI data centers.”

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 23 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 800 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 2/4/5nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications

For more information: https://adtek.co.kr/en/

About Euclyd

Euclyd is a European technology startup pioneering ultra-efficient silicon systems for foundation AI models, including large language models. By rethinking every layer of the stack—from custom neural processors to memory architecture and system-level design—Euclyd dramatically reduces the energy, cost, and footprint of AI datacenter infrastructure.

Rooted in European engineering values, Euclyd builds environmentally conscious, socially responsible, and meticulously crafted AI solutions. The company is headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with offices in San Jose, California.

Euclyd is led by a team of visionary engineers, mentored and backed by industry legends including Peter Wennink (former CEO of ASML), Federico Faggin (inventor of the microprocessor and founder of Zilog and Synaptics), and Steven Schuurman (founder of Elastic).

Learn more at: https://www.euclyd.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

