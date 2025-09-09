Euclyd Unveils CRAFTWERK: The World’s Most Power-Efficient Exascale Token Factory for Agentic AI

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euclyd, a leader in ultra-efficient AI computing, today announced CRAFTWERK, a breakthrough inference architecture currently in advanced design, engineered to deliver the lowest power and cost per token in the industry. The architecture will be formally introduced at the KISACO Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Santa Clara, showcasing Euclyd’s radical approach to agentic AI infrastructure.

At its core is the CRAFTWERK SiP (system-in-package), a palm-sized powerhouse featuring 16,384 custom SIMD processors delivering up to 8 PFLOPS (FP16) or 32 PFLOPS (FP4). Paired with 1 TB of custom ultra-bandwidth memory (UBM) offering a staggering 8,000 TB/s bandwidth, the SiP sets a new benchmark for datacenter inference efficiency.

CRAFTWERK powers Euclyd’s flagship rack-scale system, CRAFTWERK STATION CWS 32, which integrates 32 SiPs to deliver 1.024 exaflops of FP4 compute and 32 TB of UBM. In multi-user mode, CWS 32 is projected to achieve 7.68 million tokens per second at just 125 kW, representing a 100x improvement in power efficiency and cost per token over leading alternatives—based on modeled performance for Llama 4 Maverick.

“Our Crafted Compute philosophy reimagines inference from the ground up—custom processors, custom memory, and advanced 2.5D/3D packaging,” said Bernardo Kastrup, Euclyd Founder and CEO. “We’ve engineered every gate for maximum efficiency and minimal power draw—by far the lowest in the industry.”

“I believe AI inference will dominate datacenter silicon,” added Peter Wennink, Euclyd investor and former ASML CEO. “CRAFTWERK’s breakthrough economics will accelerate agentic AI adoption and usher in an era of abundant inference.”



About Euclyd

Euclyd is a European technology startup pioneering ultra-efficient silicon systems for foundation AI models, including large language models. By rethinking every layer of the stack—from custom neural processors to memory architecture and system-level design—Euclyd dramatically reduces the energy, cost, and footprint of AI datacenter infrastructure.

Rooted in European engineering values, Euclyd builds environmentally conscious, socially responsible, and meticulously crafted AI solutions. The company is headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with offices in San Jose, California.

Euclyd is led by a team of visionary engineers, mentored and backed by industry legends including Peter Wennink (former CEO of ASML), Federico Faggin (inventor of the microprocessor and founder of Zilog and Synaptics), and Steven Schuurman (founder of Elastic).

Learn more at www.euclyd.ai



Contact Us

