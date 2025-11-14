San Joaquin Valley Native to Represent Team USA at Panamerican Games

Jason Bailey with trophy dorado in Cabo San Lucas

It’s an incredible honor to compete for USA Angling and represent my hometown of Visalia, the United Sates and my sportfishing family in Cabo San Lucas, said Bailey.” — Jason Bailey

CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Bailey, a lifelong sportsman from Visalia in California’s San Joaquin Valley, has been selected to represent the United States at the prestigious Panamerican Big Game Fishing Tournament this November at the world-famous Tropic Star Lodge in Piñas Bay, Panama.Bailey, a graduate of the Fresno State MBA program, is no stranger to the international stage. As a managing partner of Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, he has helped build a fishing charter with a reputation for delivering top-tier big game fishing experiences to travelers from around the world. His leadership and hands-on expertise have helped to make Top Anglers one of the most respected and recognized names among Cabo fishing charters . In October, a Top Anglers boat and crew took third place overall in the prestigious Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing tournament, the largest fishing tournament in the world, netting a staggering $1.7 million dollar prize.“It’s an incredible honor to compete for USA Angling and represent my hometown of Visalia, the United States and my sportfishing family in Cabo San Lucas,” said Bailey. “The Panamerican Tournament is one of the most challenging and exciting events in the sport, and I’m proud to bring my Central Valley roots to the international stage.”The Panamerican Big Game Fishing Tournament draws elite anglers from across the Americas to compete in pursuit of billfish and other pelagic species in one of the world’s most legendary fisheries. Bailey’s selection to Team USA underscores both his competitive skillset and his dedication to advancing the sport of offshore angling.USA Angling and Team USA recently submitted the application for sportfishing to be added to the Summer Olympic Games, which is the final step for it to become an Olympic sport.When not traveling for international tournaments, Bailey splits his time between Visalia and Cabo San Lucas, where he is involved in the daily operations for Top Anglers. His story reflects the unique connection between California’s Central Valley and the broader fishing world—linking the agricultural heartland with the sportfishing capitals of the globe.

