Million-Dollar Marlin Landed in Cabo San Lucas

A marlin caught off of Cabo San Lucas has made million-dollar headlines after a Top Anglers Sportfishing boat and crew wins jackpot worth $1.7 million dollars.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A blue marlin caught off the coast of Cabo San Lucas has made million-dollar headlines after a Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters boat and crew captured the Day One jackpot worth $1.7 million and secured a third-place overall finish at the 2025 Bisbee’s Black & Blue Marlin Tournament, the world’s richest billfish event.Fishing aboard a 45-foot Cabo Express, the team — competing under the name “Another Line” — hooked into a massive blue marlin that held its lead through the day’s weigh-ins, outpacing some of the most seasoned sportfishing crews on the planet.“This isn’t your ordinary day of fishing,” said Jason Bailey, managing partner of Top Anglers Sportfishing. “The Bisbee’s is like the Super Bowl of sportfishing — one fish can change everything.”Held each October in Cabo San Lucas, the Bisbee’s Black & Blue has earned a global reputation as the most lucrative fishing tournament on Earth, regularly awarding multi-million-dollar purses and attracting elite anglers and high-performance boats from around the world.“To see one of our charter boats and crew take home a win of this magnitude is incredible,” said Jason Bailey. “It proves that when you combine experience, preparation, teamwork, and a little Cabo magic, anything is possible.”With prize totals that often exceed $10 million, the Bisbee’s Black & Blue stands not only as a pinnacle of Cabo San Luas sportfishing but also as one of the most unique and high-stakes competitions in all of sports — where adrenaline, luck, and legendary catches collide.About Top Anglers SportfishingTop Anglers Sportfishing Charters, based in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, operates a fleet of tournament-grade vessels and luxury charters offering world-class Cabo sportfishing charters . From casual outings to competitive events, Top Anglers is known for its professional crews, exceptional service, and unmatched access to Cabo’s legendary fishing grounds.

