Casiola Aruba honored at the 2025 AHATA Excellence Awards Karlene Serrada, Portfolio Manager, has been honored at the 2025 AHATA Excellence Awards

Portfolio Manager Karlene Serrada recognized among Aruba’s top hospitality professionals for her exceptional contribution to tourism excellence.

This recognition is a testament to Karlene’s dedication and the strength of our Aruba team. It reflects the values that define Casiola – genuine hospitality with innovation and teamwork.” — Dennis Goedheid, Founder & CEO of Casiola vacation homes

ARUBA, ARUBA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casiola vacation homes Aruba proudly announces that Karlene Serrada, Portfolio Manager, has been honored at the 2025 AHATA Excellence Awards, organized by the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (AHATA).Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, this year’s ceremony brought together over 250 hospitality professionals to celebrate 38 outstanding individuals whose dedication continues to raise the bar for Aruba’s tourism industry. Karlene was recognized for her professionalism, commitment to quality, and the role she plays in maintaining Casiola ’s high standards of guest satisfaction and homeowner support.“This recognition is a testament to Karlene’s dedication and the strength of our Aruba team,” said Dennis Goedheid, Founder & CEO of Casiola vacation homes. “It reflects the values that define Casiola, combining genuine hospitality with innovation and teamwork to deliver exceptional results.”As part of the Casiola group, the Aruba division manages a growing portfolio of vacation homes across the island, supported by the company’s advanced property management platform, dedicated marketing team, and data-driven revenue system. This all-in-one approach allows local teams like Karlene’s to focus on what matters most, creating memorable guest experiences and maximizing homeowner success.The AHATA Excellence Awards recognize individuals who exemplify Aruba’s hospitality spirit and contribute to the island’s continued reputation as a leading Caribbean destination.About Casiola vacation homes ArubaCasiola Aruba is part of the international Casiola vacation homes network, managing hundreds of short-term rental properties across top destinations such as Broward County, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Spain and Aruba. By combining technology, local expertise, and exceptional service, Casiola helps homeowners increase bookings and revenue while ensuring guests enjoy a five-star experience from check-in to check-out. For more information, visit www.casiola.com/aruba/ or follow @CasiolaStays on social media.

