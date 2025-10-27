Casiola Vacation Homes Wins 2025 DEI Impact Award at VRMA International Conference in Las Vegas

Casiola Vacation Homes wins 2025 DEI Impact Award at VRMA for its leadership in diversity, inclusion, and sustainable hospitality.

We’re honored beyond words! This award belongs to our team, our community, and to everyone who believes that inclusion isn’t a checkbox, it’s a commitment to real change.” — Dennis Goedheid, CEO and Founder of Casiola vacation homes

FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the bright lights of Las Vegas, surrounded by hundreds of industry professionals, the Casiola vacation homes team took the stage to accept the 2025 DEI Impact Award at the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) International Conference. The moment was filled with emotion, a standing ovation for a company that believes equality and inclusion are not just ideals, but everyday practice.The DEI Impact Award honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), values that Casiola has woven into the fabric of its culture. From inclusive hiring and global team diversity to local community initiatives, Casiola continues to set a new standard in how vacation rental companies can create meaningful impact.“We’re honored beyond words,” said Dennis Goedheid, CEO and Founder of Casiola vacation homes. “This award belongs to our team, our community, and to everyone who believes that inclusion isn’t a checkbox, it’s a commitment to real change.”Beyond its DEI practices, Casiola was also recognized for its strong sustainability efforts that go hand in hand with its inclusive business model. The company has implemented eco-conscious operations across its destinations, from energy-efficient home standards and waste reduction programs to partnerships that support local conservation and community projects. Casiola’s sustainability strategy reflects its belief that great hospitality should not only make guests feel good but also do good for the planet and the people who call these destinations home.Over the past decade, Casiola has grown from a small hospitality start-up into an international company managing hundreds of vacation homes across Aruba, Broward County, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay and Spain. Despite its growth, one thing has remained constant: a people-first mindset that values empathy, representation, and equal opportunity.“Winning this award is not the finish line, it’s motivation,” added Russ Kraft, Director of Franchise Operations at Casiola. “It reminds us why we work the way we do: to create a workplace, a guest experience, and a community where everyone feels respected and included.”Casiola’s initiatives include diversity-focused recruitment programs, professional development for underrepresented groups, and community partnerships supporting local talent and education in the regions where it operates.The VRMA DEI Impact Award is one of the industry’s highest honors, recognizing companies that lead by example and champion positive change in the short-term rental sector.About Casiola vacation homesFounded in 2014, Casiola Vacation Homes is a hospitality and property-management company specializing in high-quality vacation rentals across the United States, Caribbean and Europe. By combining technology, transparency, and genuine care, Casiola empowers homeowners to earn more while delivering exceptional guest experiences rooted in comfort, connection, and trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.