Madden Media and Karsh Hagan Form Partnership for Bold New Agency

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madden Media and Karsh Hagan have joined forces to form a new agency that unites award-winning storytelling with advanced media and analytics to expand opportunities for clients and enhance our ability to deliver bold, purpose-driven solutions that create real impact for our clients and communities. This partnership signals a confident leap forward, redefining a new agency model with a team united by vision, creativity, and results.Together, the agencies bring nearly five decades of purpose-driven storytelling and data-led marketing innovation to deliver measurable impact for clients across industries.“The old agency model is broken. Attention is scarce and trust is at an all-time low," said Dan Janes, CEO of Madden Media. "We are uniting our teams to build the agency for this new reality. By fusing data-driven strategy with powerful, human-centric creative, we are built to help brands earn that trust and deliver transformative results. This is a bold evolution that expands our collective impact."Together, the newly integrated agency will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, creative development, media planning, public relations and performance analytics, all designed to strengthen communities and the brands that they will serve, tourism and non-tourism alike.“We didn’t take this decision lightly as Karsh Hagan is an established brand in our region,” said Kathy Hagan, Co-CEO. “However, through our due diligence, we recognized that the Madden team shares not only our vision for delivering purpose and results-driven creative campaigns, but they share our commitment to clients and to ethical business practices. Together, we’re poised to make a significant impact on the industry.”“This partnership is a golden opportunity to keep guiding our clients through a changing creative and media landscape,” said Pasquale “Pocky” Marranzino, Co-CEO of Karsh Hagan. “It’s built on shared values and a commitment to helping our clients succeed with fresh ideas, honest collaboration, and real results.”Karsh Hagan will continue to operate from its Denver headquarters, which will serve as a collaboration hub as the teams integrate nationwide over the next year. Clients can expect leadership continuity, a seamless transition, and expanded access to both agencies’ expertise.

