Grand Canyon West Announces, 'Love Is In The Air' Valentine's Weekend Promotion

Celebrate Romance Like Never Before at Grand Canyon West

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Canyon West is inviting couples to celebrate this Valentine's Day with a romantic getaway that promises breathtaking views, exhilarating experiences, and unforgettable memories. This year, the "Love Is In The Air" Valentine’s Weekend Promotion offers two exclusive romantic packages designed to take you and your loved one on a journey through one of the world’s most awe-inspiring natural wonders.Treat your significant other to a day of luxury and adventure with our Valentine’s Day Package, which includes: A Free Night Stay in Our Cozy Cabins: Enjoy a peaceful and intimate overnight stay in one of our beautifully appointed cabins, nestled within the Grand Canyon West property. Access for Two to Grand Canyon West: Explore the natural beauty of the Grand Canyon, including iconic landmarks and vistas, with full access to Grand Canyon West, including the Skywalk—a glass bridge that extends over the canyon edge, offering a thrilling view of the canyon floor below.Exclusive Sunset Dinner for Two at Skyview Restaurant: Savor a gourmet, three-course dinner while watching the sun dip below the horizon, casting vibrant hues across the Grand Canyon. Discover Helicopter Experience: Take your romance to new heights with an exhilarating helicopter tour to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. The Discover Helicopter Experience, new to Grand Canyon West, offers unparalleled views of the Grand Canyon's majestic rock formations and the Colorado River below.Continue the celebration of love with our Saturday, February 15, Valentine’s Weekend Package, featuring:A Free Night Stay in Our Cozy Cabins: Unwind in the comfort of your private cabin after an exciting day of exploration and romance.Access for Two to Grand Canyon West: Experience the wonders of the Grand Canyon, with access to all the scenic overlooks and, of course, the Skywalk for the ultimate view of the Canyon.Exclusive Sunset Dinner for Two at Skyview Restaurant: Enjoy an intimate dinner as the colors of the Grand Canyon come alive at sunset. Let the breathtaking view of the canyon create the perfect backdrop for your romantic evening.Flight of The Condor Scenic Plane Ride: For a truly spectacular experience, soar through the skies in a scenic plane ride, offering incredible aerial views of the Grand Canyon. This brand-new "Flight of The Condor" experience will elevate your love story to new heights.And More: Additional romantic touches will make this Valentine's weekend a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.These exclusive packages are available for a limited time and can be booked now for Valentine’s Weekend. Whether you choose to visit on February 14 or February 15, this special promotion ensures a romantic and unforgettable experience. For more information or to reserve your romantic getaway at Grand Canyon West, visit Grand Canyon West website. Celebrate love, adventure, and natural beauty at the Grand Canyon West this Valentine's Weekend!###About Grand Canyon WestGrand Canyon West is a premier visitor destination, offering unparalleled views and experiences at one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders. Located on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Grand Canyon West is home to the famous Skywalk, scenic tours, thrilling helicopter and plane rides, and unforgettable cultural experiences.

