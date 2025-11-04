Andros Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Milestone, Reinforcing Commitment To Security And Trust

Andros achieves SOC 2 Type 2 milestone, demonstrating robust security, operational excellence, and commitment to client trust.

Earning our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation underscores Andros’s deep commitment to security, reliability, and transparency. Our partners entrust us with sensitive data that powers their provider networks. ” — Paul Griffiths, Chief Technology Officer, Andros

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andros, the leader in provider network lifecycle solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding client data and ensuring the reliability of its systems.“Earning our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation underscores Andros’s deep commitment to security, reliability, and transparency,” said Paul Griffiths, Chief Technology Officer at Andros. “Our partners entrust us with sensitive data that powers their provider networks. This milestone validates the systems and practices we’ve built to protect that data and to operate with integrity at every level.”Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation evaluates an organization’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality over a period of time. The result demonstrates not only that Andros has the proper controls in place, but that those controls operate effectively and consistently.The achievement reflects Andros’s continued investment in its information security program and provides clients with independent assurance that the organization meets rigorous standards for data protection and operational excellence.About AndrosAndros is transforming provider network management for healthcare organizations with a data-driven, integrated approach that delivers high-performing networks optimized for better care and efficiency. With a proven track record of building over 200 networks nationwide, Andros offers comprehensive solutions that support every stage of the provider network lifecycle, from strategy to execution. At the heart of our innovation is Andros Arc™ , the leading Network Lifecycle Platform. By leveraging precision and actionable insights, Arc empowers health plans and providers to unlock the hidden potential of their networks, driving measurable outcomes and lasting impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.