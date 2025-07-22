Andros Launches NLP Score Report To Help Health Plans Navigate Provider Network Transformation

Andros launches the NLP Score Report—a 10-minute diagnostic to help health plans assess network maturity, align strategy, and drive smarter transformation.

The NLP Score Report was eye-opening for our team. It sparked the kind of conversation and cross-functional thinking that’s essential to high-performing network transformation.” — Chris Lyons, Mass General Brigham Health Plan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andros, the leader in Network Lifecycle Platform (NLP) solutions, announced the launch of the NLP Score Report, a rapid, data-driven diagnostic tool designed to help health plans better understand the maturity of their provider network lifecycle and identify opportunities for strategic alignment and transformation.“This isn’t just about benchmarking,” said Jeff Fritz, CEO of Andros. “It’s about giving health plans a shared framework to work from. One that breaks down internal silos and enables transformation as the environment shifts. Whether you’re just starting to modernize or are already on the path, the NLP Score Report shows you where you align, where you don’t, and how to move forward with purpose.”In just 10 minutes, the NLP Score Report evaluates where a health plan stands across 12 key dimensions of network lifecycle maturity—ranging from compliance to quality. The resulting customized report and strategic readout help cross-functional teams assess their current state and align on what comes next.“The NLP Score Report was eye-opening for our team,” said Chris Lyons, Director of Network Growth and Performance at Mass General Brigham Health Plan. “It gave us a clear and honest view of where we’re aligned internally and how we can evolve our approach. It sparked the kind of conversation and cross-functional thinking that’s essential to high-performing network transformation.”As health plans adapt to constant and rapid industry changes—including evolving member expectations, provider dynamics, regulatory shifts, and pressure to do more with less—their networks are emerging as their most critical product, but many still rely on outdated management models that no longer meet the complexity of today’s healthcare environment.The NLP Score Report was developed in direct response to insights shared during the Andros Chief Network Officer Roundtable, where health plan leaders made it clear that today’s network challenges demand a new playbook. Early users of the NLP Score Report echo that sentiment, with many performing strongly on compliance-related dimensions, but fall short on adaptability, innovation, and long-term strategy. The Score Report helps teams confront this imbalance and move forward with clarity.To explore the NLP Score Report and get started on your team’s diagnostic, visit: andros.co/nlpscore About AndrosAndros is transforming provider network management for healthcare organizations with a data-driven, integrated approach that delivers high-performing networks optimized for better care and efficiency. With a proven track record of building over 200 networks nationwide, Andros offers comprehensive solutions that support every stage of the network lifecycle, from strategy to execution. At the heart of our innovation is Andros Arc™ , the leading Network Lifecycle Platform solution. By leveraging precision and actionable insights, Arc empowers health plans and providers to unlock the hidden potential of their networks, driving measurable outcomes and lasting impact.

Andros Arc: The Future of the Provider Network Lifecycle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.