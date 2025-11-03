Valor Villages Opens Veterans Housing Facility in St. Louis to Combat Homelessness Among Heroes

Valor Villages

Valor Villages and Valor Medica opening a new housing project, supported by The Hunt Foundation, offers critical support to unhoused Veterans.

This is about more than just housing. It’s about restoring dignity, rebuilding lives, and honoring the service of those who have sacrificed for this country” — Amanda Reynolds

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a pivotal step toward addressing the housing crisis among America’s Veterans, Valor Villages announces the grand opening of Valor #1 Housing, a dedicated residence offering shelter and support to formerly unhoused Veterans in St. Louis. The dedication ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at 11 a.m. at 4509 San Francisco Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115.In a pivotal step toward addressing the housing crisis among America’s Veterans, Valor Villages announces the grand opening of Valor #1 Housing, a dedicated residence offering shelter and support to formerly unhoused Veterans in St. Louis. The dedication ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at 11 a.m. at 4509 San Francisco Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115.The new facility, made possible through a generous contribution from The Hunt Foundation, features two separate units housing a total of eight Veterans — with one side for four women and the other for four men. This first-of-its-kind initiative for the organization ensures that both male and female Veterans have access to safe, stable, and dignified housing while transitioning off the streets and into long-term care.According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, over 33,000 Veterans were experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2022. Many face barriers in accessing benefits, navigating complex systems, or simply finding a place to call home. Valor Villages is stepping in to fill this critical gap."This is about more than just housing. It’s about restoring dignity, rebuilding lives, and honoring the service of those who have sacrificed for this country," said a spokesperson from Valor Villages. "With the support of The Hunt Foundation, we're giving Veterans a foundation to heal and thrive."The Valor #1 Housing program goes beyond shelter. Residents will receive support in obtaining their Veteran benefitsthrough Veterans Services of St. Louis, along with access to food, utilities, Wi-Fi, full kitchen, laundry, hygiene supplies, transportation to medical appointments, and in-home healthcare if needed. Once stabilized and receiving their rightful benefits, Veterans will be transitioned into permanent housing solutions — whether in private homes, senior care centers, or long-term facilities based on their needs.Medical oversight for the complex health needs of this high-risk population is being provided by Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD, through the nonprofit Valor Medica . Valor Medica is focused on managing the serious comorbidities and social determinants of health (SDOH) that often accompany chronic homelessness among Veterans.In continued partnership with Valor Villages and Valor Medica, the organizations are also preparing to open a dedicated Veterans Urgent Care Center in Woodson Terrace, which will further expand access to timely and appropriate healthcare services for this underserved group.It costs approximately $700 per month per Veteran to provide housing, meals, transportation, healthcare coordination, and more. Valor Villages is actively seeking donations to sponsor these efforts. Community members can support by donating via Zelle, CashApp ($ValorVillages) or mailing contributions to Valor Villages Inc, 5401 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63109."Every Veteran deserves a secure place to call home," said a representative of The Hunt Foundation. "We are proud to partner with Valor Villages in this mission. These efforts are not just a response to crisis but an investment in recovery and long-term well-being."As communities across the nation search for answers to the housing and mental health challenges facing Veterans, projects like Valor #1 Housing represent a model of community-driven, compassionate action. The dedication event on November 5 is open to the public and will include remarks from local leaders, Veteran advocates, and community partners.For more information about Valor Villages or to support their mission, please visit www.ValorVillages.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.