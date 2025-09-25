New Presidential Proclamation Imposes $100,000 H-1B Fee; ImmigrationExam.us Urges evaluation of Timing and Alternatives

Expedited Immigration Medical Exam in St. Louis Missouri

Sudden fee targets new H-1B entrants — after 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 21, 2025. Timing and choice of status can significantly affect exposure to the fee.

Careful coordination of medical exams, form editions, and filing sequence with immigration counsel and civil-surgeon providers can reduce the chance that a case becomes subject to the new fee.” — Gurpreet Singh Padda

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A presidential proclamation requires a $100,000 payment with any new H-1B petition filed on or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern on September 21, 2025. ￼The proclamation does not apply to H-1B petitions that were filed before the effective time, to already-approved petitions, or to individuals holding valid H-1B visas issued prior to that time. ￼Form I-693 , the immigration medical exam form, remains an important and time-sensitive document for many adjustment-of-status filings. USCIS has clear rules on which edition of the I-693 is accepted and on how long a signed form retains evidentiary value. Proper timing for the medical exam can matter for concurrent filings. ￼For holders of current H-1B authorizations who face renewal or who are considering a new petition, several alternative approaches are commonly reviewed by immigration counsel. These alternatives can, depending on facts and timing, affect whether a new H-1B petition (and the associated fee) would be required:• Cap-exempt employment with qualifying schools, nonprofit research entities, or affiliated institutions. ￼• Transfer or extension of an existing H-1B where the beneficiary was previously counted against the H-1B cap. ￼• Other nonimmigrant classifications such as L-1 (intra-company transfer), O-1 (extraordinary ability), or TN (for eligible Canadian and Mexican nationals), when eligible. ￼• Employer-sponsored immigrant petition or consular processing strategies that change the timing or need for a new H-1B filing. ￼“This proclamation changes the filing landscape for new H-1B petitions while preserving prior approvals and valid H-1B visas from the immediate charge,” said Dr. Gurpreet Padda, medical director and spokesperson for ImmigrationExam.us. “Careful coordination of medical exams, form editions, and filing sequence with immigration counsel and civil-surgeon providers can reduce the chance that a case becomes subject to the new fee.”ImmigrationExam.us provides USCIS-approved I-693 medical examinations in St. Louis and posts current service information and scheduling options online. Information about medical-exam appointments and required documentation is available at www.immigrationexam.us . Professional legal advice should be sought for case-specific decisions about visa class changes or fee exposure. ￼

