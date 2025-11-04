Transportation Tech Leap: eSquared and Konexial Team Up to Transform Fleet Mobile Infrastructure

Konexial logo

Konexial and eSquared have partnered to transform mobile device management and real-time operational visibility for transportation and logistics companies.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konexial , a leading innovator in supply chain, logistics and fleet solutions known for its real-time Geo-Operations Logistics Platform and eSquared Communication Consulting (e²CC), a leading mobile transformation firm, today announced a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming how transportation and logistics companies streamline mobile device lifecycle and connectivity while gaining real-time fleet, asset and operational visibility.This partnership brings together eSquared’s expertise in mobile transformation — including device procurement, mobile edge deployments, connectivity and 24/7 help-desk support.eSquared — with Konexial’s platform capabilities: a unified logistics and supply chain execution system powered by Ki™, offering dispatch, telematics, workflow automation, live freight matching and real-time analytics. Together, the companies aim to enhance customer experience, build brand equity, and deliver industry-leading fleet solutions that match the pace of innovation in the trucking and logistics sector.“At eSquared, we see a future where every mobile device deployed in a fleet is not just a tool, but an integral node in a larger operational ecosystem. Partnering with Konexial allows us to bring our mobility-at-scale solutions into the heart of fleet operations, so fleets can deploy smarter, manage easier and operate cleaner,” said Josh Fulton, Founder and CEO at eSquared.“Konexial is dedicated to enabling fleets of all sizes to evolve from tracking to optimizing operational efficiencies. Our platform gives real-time operational clarity and intelligence — when we combine that with eSquared’s mobile and connectivity infrastructure we deliver a unified offering that empowers customers to reduce hurdles and go further,” said Jerry Daddesi, Chief Revenue Officer of Konexial.The partnership will collaborate on several joint initiatives in 2026, including content campaigns, event collaboration, and media outreach designed to position both organizations at the forefront of their respective fields.About KonexialKonexial is the leading provider of supply chain, logistics, and fleet solutions, empowering companies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance service. The Ki™ platform delivers real-time visibility, driver safety, asset management, fuel optimization, and workflow automation—driven by edge computing and intelligent data integration.About eSquaredeSquared is a mobile-transformation services provider offering device procurement, staging, mobile edge computing, device lifecycle management, connectivity (wired/wireless/satellite) and 24/7 help-desk support. The company serves transportation, field services, construction, retail and logistics enterprises.— END —Media ContactsFor Konexial: Kristin Rakoczy, VP, Marketing · kristin@konexial.com · 865-898-0592For eSquared: Louie Uy, eSquared Communication Consulting · luy@e2cc.com · 480-751-6839

