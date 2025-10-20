Konexial Announces Strategic Collaboration to Integrate FleetME from Bosch with Embedded Telematics Technology

Konexial logo

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konexial Announces Strategic Collaboration to Integrate FleetME from Bosch with Embedded Telematics TechnologyKonexial, a leading innovator in supply chain, logistics and fleet solutions, today announced it will integrate FleetME, an industry leading maintenance management platform from Bosch Mobility Platform & Solutions LLC with Konexial's embedded telematics technology. This collaboration will combine Bosch’s maintenance and connectivity solutions with Konexial’s edge computing geo-operations platform. The result brings new intelligence and efficiency to the transportation and commercial vehicle industries via an integrated fleet management experience across connected vehicle ecosystems.The Bosch FleetME maintenance management platform will be available within the Konexial Geo-Operations Platform powered by Ki™, enabling enhanced real-time diagnostics, maintenance insights, and operational control for fleet managers. In parallel, Konexial’s advanced ELD and edge computing telematics will be available as a feature on the Bosch C-Hub automotive connectivity solution. Bosch’s C-Hub (Connectivity Hub) is a telematics device that also integrates any/all connected vehicle components, sensors and software and data is aggregated and unified within the FleetME platform.Embedding Konexial’s ELD directly into the OEM-grade Bosch C-Hub helps to streamline compliance, support data reliability, and potentially reduces the need for third-party hardware. Both companies are also exploring opportunities to expand the collaboration through additional embedded Konexial technologies within the C-Hub ecosystem.“Collaborating with Konexial aligns with Bosch’s commitment to advancing fleet connectivity and operational efficiency,” said Luke Hugel, regional president, Bosch Mobility Platform & Solutions North America. “This agreement helps to significantly extend the reach of FleetME, providing more fleets with access to our proven maintenance management tools through Konexial’s platform.”Ken Evans, CEO & CTO of Konexial added, “This collaboration represents an important step in transforming fleet operations by combining Konexial’s edge computing intelligence with Bosch’s maintenance management solutions. Konexial’s technology is designed to drive actionable insights beyond basic data capture. The future of Ki™ (Konexial Intelligence) will enable breakthrough improvements in efficiency, sustainability, reliability, and safety for fleets using proprietary Konexial algorithms on everything from engine diagnostics, vehicle performance, driver behavior and forward collision avoidance data.”“We are excited to expand our ability to support more customers through this collaboration,” added Jerry Daddesi, Chief Revenue Officer of Konexial. “Together with Bosch, we can deliver a broad set of fleet solutions that help to reduce costs, improve visibility, and support operators in achieving peak performance.”The Bosch-Konexial collaboration brings together two leaders committed to advancing connected mobility for all commercial vehicles through intelligent platforms, seamless integration and real-time data automation.This week, representatives from both Konexial and Bosch will be co-exhibiting at the highly anticipated F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, TN . Attendees are invited to visit their joint exhibition to learn more about the benefits of this integration. For more information, explore Bosch’s FleetME and C-Hub platforms or visit Konexial's website.About KonexialKonexial is the leading provider of supply chain, logistics, and fleet solutions, empowering companies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance service. The Ki™ platform delivers real-time visibility, driver safety, asset management, fuel optimization, and workflow automation—driven by edge computing and intelligent data integration.Media Contact:Kristin RakoczyVP of Marketing, Konexialkristin@konexial.com865-898-0592

