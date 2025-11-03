Faclon Labs CEO Rishi Sharma Spotlights Industrial AI Futures at IWCS 2025, Pittsburgh

In manufacturing, transformation comes when digital tools drive real results. Sharing Faclon’s scalable AI playbook at IWCS shows our commitment to helping producers turn data into business value.” — Rishi Sharma

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faclon Labs, a pioneer in industrial AI and IoT solutions for manufacturing, proudly announces that Co-Founder and CEO Rishi Sharma served as a panel speaker at the prestigious IWCS 2025 Cable & Connectivity Industry Forum, held October 27-30 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The 74th annual IWCS Forum attracted over 700 international leaders from the wire and cable sector, bringing together global manufacturers, technology innovators, and thought leaders. Notably, the event included participation from some of the most influential companies in the field such as Prysmian Group, Nexans, Southwire, Belden Inc., Corning Optical Communications and more.

Special trend sessions at this year’s event focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the future of digital transformation for the global cable sector.​

Rishi Sharma joined experts from across the industry for an influential panel discussion on “AI and Machine Learning: Driving the Next Wave of Cable Manufacturing,” sharing Faclon Labs’ experience deploying predictive analytics, distributed sensing, and smart automation in factories worldwide. Rishi addressed how applied AI tools and distributed data architectures are transforming plant uptime, cost, and innovation in North America and globally.​

IWCS 2025 also featured technical presentations, supplier exhibitions, and networking forums focused on emerging topics including smart grid infrastructure, sustainable cable solutions for power and data, and connected systems for automotive and industrial deployment.​

Faclon Labs continues to forge new partnerships and research initiatives in the U.S. cable and industrial automation sector, advancing next-generation predictive intelligence to enable manufacturers and utilities to move faster, cut downtime, and achieve new standards for reliability and profitability.

About Faclon Labs

Founded in 2021 in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in South Asia and the Middle East, Faclon Labs serves 180+ customers with a comprehensive Industrial AI platform. The company's 120+ professionals, including IIT graduates and industry veterans, bridge IT and OT with enterprise-grade security and scalability.

Faclon supports cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployments to preserve data sovereignty while unlocking advanced AI. Its federated architecture enables distributed, multi-site operations with centralized orchestration.

