Faclon Labs Slashes Cloud Costs by 40% Through AWS Migration, Scaling Manufacturing AI Platform for Global Growth

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faclon Labs, a leader in industrial AI and IoT for manufacturers, today announced the successful migration of its core platforms to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a move that has cut cloud costs by 30-40% and boosted application performance by up to 25%. These gains have enabled Faclon to onboard large enterprise clients and scale intelligent manufacturing solutions at unprecedented speed.

“Manufacturing shifts drive huge spikes in workload demand. AWS gives us dynamic scaling we never had before, saving weeks of effort and substantial operational cost,” said Utkarsh Narain Srivastava, Co-founder and CTO, Faclon Labs. “Now, as new factories or production lines come online, our cloud capacity adjusts instantly with zero manual intervention.”

Faclon Labs, founded in 2016, works with global manufacturers - JSW, ABG, Adani, Ultratech Cement, Vedanta, and others - to deliver outcomes like reduced downtime, predictive maintenance, cost savings, and improved safety. Its platform, powered by I/O Sense and DeepSense, autonomously connects thousands of assets and orchestrates real-time industrial decisions.

The AWS migration, supported by AWS Activate and executed with partner Teleglobal International, saw Faclon’s I/O Sense and DeepSense platforms move to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) with AWS Auto Scaling. Key infrastructure, including Node-RED and databases like InfluxDB and MongoDB, are now fully managed, ensuring reliability and seamless scaling.

Measured results:

→ 30-40% lower cloud costs

→ 20-25% faster average response times (sometimes exceeding 50%)

→ Scale new sites/plants in days, not weeks

→ No manual resource adjustments as demand fluctuates

Beyond cost and performance-optimization, Faclon Labs is now actively piloting Vision AI and surface-level detection capabilities on AWS for enhanced safety and quality across global factories.

Faclon Labs is now positioned to accelerate digital transformation for industrial leaders worldwide, supporting seamless, autonomous decision-making from shop floor to enterprise, and driving the next era of Industry 5.0.

About Faclon Labs:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mumbai with offices across India and Palo Alto, Faclon Labs serves 180+ customers through its comprehensive Industrial AI platform. The company's 120+ person team includes IIT graduates and industry veterans who have built a platform that bridges IT and OT systems while delivering enterprise-grade security and scalability.

Faclon's technology stack supports cloud, on-premise, and hybrid deployments, enabling manufacturers to maintain data sovereignty while accessing advanced AI capabilities. The platform's federated architecture allows distributed operations across multiple sites while maintaining centralized orchestration.

