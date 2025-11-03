Saudi Arabia to Participate in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair 2025

Sharjah Cultural Palace, featuring a unique blend of Arabic and Islamic architectural styles. It is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks and a key venue for the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Saudi Arabia joins the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, led by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, to showcase its cultural growth.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is preparing to lead Saudi Arabia’s participation in the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, taking place from 5 to 16 November 2025 in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The participation reflects the remarkable development and growing global openness of the Saudi cultural sector.The Commission will oversee a comprehensive national pavilion that brings together a number of prominent cultural and educational institutions, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, King Abdulaziz University, King Fahd National Library, King Abdulaziz Public Library, King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, University of Hafr Al-Batin, the Saudi Criticism Laboratory, the Arabic Observatory of Translation, and the Saudi Publishing Association. This diverse representation underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cultural exchange and expanding the horizons of dialogue and knowledge sharing with the world.This participation comes as part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s presence at major international cultural events by supporting Saudi publishing houses, empowering them to build strategic partnerships, and highlighting Saudi literary and intellectual production in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which places culture at the heart of civilizational exchange with the world.It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 marks the Kingdom’s thirteenth international book fair appearance this year under the leadership of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission. Through these participations, the Commission has successfully promoted global awareness of Saudi cultural heritage and strengthened the image of Saudi literature as a bridge for dialogue and connection among civilizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.