Grant Proposals for the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund Now Being Accepted

November 3, 2025

Application Period Runs Through January 9, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 3, 2025) The Maryland Department of Agriculture will accept grant applications for its Fiscal Year 2026 Healthy Soils Competitive Fund from November 3, 2025, through January 9, 2026. The program offers financial support to eligible farmers and organizations to adopt innovative soil health practices, enhance their stewardship of soil and water resources, and promote soil health awareness within the agricultural community.



“Healthy soil is the foundation of a strong, vibrant, and sustainable farming economy,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Now in its 4th year, Maryland’s Healthy Soils Competitive Fund is popular with farms of all types and sizes. We look forward to partnering with pioneering Maryland farmers who want to install innovative soil health and agroforestry practices on their farms.”

Grant recipients will receive up to $50,000 to support three years of enhanced soil health practices. Grants are available to farmers and agricultural organizations for innovative, next-level soil health projects. We support expanded soil health and new management systems that minimize soil disturbance, maximize soil cover and diversity, and increase living roots.

The size of the farm does not affect grant approval. There is no minimum or maximum acreage requirement; however, the agricultural operation and/or its partners must generate a minimum of $2,500 in sales or donations annually and/or manage 8,000 pounds or more of live animal weight.

Grant recipients will receive a portion of the funds (up to 30%) upfront, with the remainder distributed annually after progress is confirmed. These grants may be used to implement conservation practices, purchase equipment that supports soil health practices, and cover research, labor, and administrative costs needed to meet project goals.

Since its inception in 2023, the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund has funded 53 projects across the state focusing on innovative soil health and agroforestry practices. Winning projects have included:

Intensive cover cropping for reduced input use in row crops

Equipment and field trials for reduced tillage in vegetable production systems

Silvopasture and windbreak establishment for livestock shade and forage

On-farm composting system improvements

Planting annual cover crops for improved summer grazing

This program was developed based on recommendations from Maryland’s Soil Health Advisory Committee. Funding for the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund comes from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund and the Moore Administration.

Grant applications and additional soil health resources are available on the website. Documentation confirming compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management program is required at time of application. Grant recipients will be notified on or around March 30, 2026. For more information, contact Healthy Soils Program Specialist Nick Miller at nicholas.miller2@maryland.gov or 410-980-2350.

