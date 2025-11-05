Maryland Department of Agriculture Awards Funding to Food Banks for Blue Catfish Purchases

November 5, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 5, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the award of $1.9 million to the Maryland Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank, and Western Maryland Food Bank to be used for the purchase of Wild Caught Chesapeake blue catfish filets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service in a cooperative agreement with the department, this program will provide approximately 283,000 pounds of fish filets to food banks for distribution statewide.

“This initiative will help feed our neighbors in need, support seafood processors and watermen, and help remove this non-native but tasty species from the Chesapeake and its tributaries,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “We are thrilled to once again partner with USDA on this initiative as an important tool in addressing hunger and supporting our rural maritime communities.”

“Blue catfish is a win-win for the Maryland Food Bank—we are supporting local businesses and helping to combat an invasive species in the Bay, while also providing a nutritious source of protein to neighbors facing food insecurity,” said Meg Kimmel, President and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank. “We are excited to continue our strong partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.”

From December 2025 to December 2026, blue catfish fillets will be distributed through Maryland food banks. The program will allocate funds as follows: the Maryland Food Bank will receive $1,384,803, the Capital Area Food Bank will receive $499,693, and the Western Maryland Food Bank will receive $53,617.

“We’re grateful for our enduring partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture. This investment, especially now, helps us provide a locally-sourced, nourishing protein in high demand to our Maryland neighbors in need,” said Radha Muthiah, President and CEO of Capital Area Food Bank.

“The Western Maryland Food Bank is grateful to be included in this partnership,” said Amy Moyer, Executive Director of the Western Maryland Food Bank. “We appreciate the Maryland Department of Agriculture bringing a greatly needed protein to the food insecure in Allegany and Garrett Counties. It is great to work together for Marylanders.”

For more information about this initiative please contact Assistant Secretary of Marketing, Animal Industries and Consumer Services Cassie Shirk at Cassie.Shirk@Maryland.gov

