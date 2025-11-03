Ember Flash Aerospace Taps Tom Calvert as Fire Science Expert

Battalion Chief Tom Calvert inspecting departmental UAV's. Image: (Craig Miller/KQED)

Veteran Fire Leader Joins Wildfire Tech Trailblazer Advancing Minutes-Matter Detection and Suppression

I’ve seen how innovation can transform safety and save lives. Ember Flash is creating the next generation of risk-reduction tools, and I’m honored to help shape that future.” — Tom Calvert

BOULDER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ember Flash Aerospace proudly announces the appointment of Tom Calvert as its new Fire Science Expert, adding more than three decades of frontline fire service and leadership experience to its growing team.In this role, Calvert will advise on system development, operational integration, and field validation for Ember Flash’s Vigilant Detect, Vigilant Core, and Vigilant Raptor platforms—key components of the company’s integrated ecosystem for next-generation wildfire detection and suppression. These systems are currently advancing as semifinalists in the XPRIZE Wildfire competition, positioning Ember Flash at the forefront of autonomous fire response innovation.Leveraging fixed-wing, high-speed, ultra-responsive drone technology, Ember Flash’s approach is designed to deliver first-on-target, precision wildfire response—bridging the gap between early detection and rapid suppression when every minute counts.Chief Calvert’s distinguished career spans every level of the fire service, from firefighter to Operations Battalion Chief. He has served with FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3, responding to major incidents nationwide, and was the visionary behind the “Drone as a First Responder” program at the Menlo Park Fire Protection District—one of the nation’s earliest and most forward-thinking public safety drone initiatives.Throughout his career, Chief Calvert has earned recognition for his ability to integrate emerging technologies that enhance situational awareness, responder safety, and operational efficiency. His expertise aligns seamlessly with Ember Flash Aerospace’s mission to reduce community risk through AI-driven automation and real-time intelligence.“Tom’s insight and experience represent exactly what Ember Flash Aerospace is built on—merging field-tested wisdom with frontier technology,” said Joseph Norris, Chief Executive Officer of Ember Flash Aerospace. “His guidance will accelerate our mission to deliver faster, smarter, and safer wildfire response systems that truly make a difference in the field.”Reflecting on his new role, Calvert shared:“After decades in the fire service, I’ve seen how innovation can transform safety and save lives. Ember Flash Aerospace is creating the next generation of risk-reduction tools, and I’m honored to help shape that future.”For more information on Tom Calvert’s professional background, visit his LinkedIn profile About Ember Flash AerospaceEmber Flash Aerospace is a wildfire technology company pioneering AI-driven detection, protection, and suppression systems to safeguard lives, property, and ecosystems. With platforms designed to shorten response times and enhance intelligence on the Fireline, Ember Flash is committed to building a faster, smarter, and safer wildfire future worldwide.

