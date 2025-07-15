Ember Flash Aerospace Advances to Semi-Finals in the $11 Million XPRIZE Wildfire Competition

Milestone announced live at the 2025 Esri User Conference in San Diego

Live demonstrations are crucial—the semi-final tests ensure solutions are not theoretical concepts but practical systems that deliver real-world impact.” — Andrea Santy

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ember Flash Aerospace , an innovator in AI-driven wildﬁre detection and autonomous response, today conﬁrmed that it has been selected to advance to the semi finals of the global XPRIZE Wildﬁre competition. The four-year, $11 million challenge—sponsored by co-title sponsors Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation—pushes teams to detect, verify, and suppress a dangerous ﬁre within 10 minutes across 1000 km² of rugged terrain.“Advancing to the semi-ﬁnals validates our belief that wildﬁre resilience comes from fast, modular engineering—not lab-only science projects,” said Joseph Norris, Co-Founder & CEO. “We’ve transformed readily available optical and particle sensors into Vigilant Detect nodes, fed their data to AI in Vigilant Core, and teamed that intelligence with Raptor UAVs to deliver suppressant. Because each layer follows open standards, we can snap in partner technologies—acoustic arrays today, orbital sensors tomorrow—without touching the core architecture. The outcome is a plug-and-play system that ﬂags a spark in seconds, launches suppressant within minutes, and scales to any landscape where megaﬁres threaten lives and economies.”Andrea Santy, Program Director, XPRIZE Wildﬁre, added, “XPRIZE Wildﬁre’s goal is to spur innovation that ends destructive wildﬁres. Live demonstrations are crucial—the semi-ﬁnal tests ensure solutions are not theoretical concepts but practical systems that deliver real-world impact.”The StakesWildﬁres now cost the U.S. economy $394 billion – $893 billion each year in property loss, health impacts, and business disruption. Vigilant’s end-to-end platform cuts theignition-to-action timeline from hours to minutes—long before small ﬂames become megaﬁres.Proven Technology SuiteVigilant Detect - Optical sensors capture images while onboard particle detectors sample air for smoke particulates and other hazardous aerosols; the system ﬂags anomalies in seconds, triangulates coordinates, and auto-alerts responders.Firewave Acoustic Nodes - Solar-powered pods pinpoint ignition sounds, day or night;Vigilant Core - fuses the sonic ﬁx with optical data for triple-veriﬁed alerts.Urban Sky - Stratospheric balloons loiter at 40 – 75 k ft, providing broad-area, high-resolution imagery and predictive spread models at a fraction of satellite cost.FLORIAN- Incident-Command Platform Field-proven software already used by wildland crews; overlays Vigilant data, tracks personnel in real time, and delivers multi-channel comms with zero new-training friction.Vigilant Raptor UAV - High-speed, precision-guided drone autonomously deploys suppressant within the XPRIZE 10-minute window.Dr. Lee Kohlman, Co-Founder & Chief Science Oﬃcer, said, “Our Vigilant Detect sensor nodes ﬂood us with optical and atmospheric data, and provide notiﬁcations of ignition events; Vigilant Core’s AI-driven engine turns that torrent into instant, actionable intelligence, adding context by integrating many other data sources. By collapsing the gap between spark and suppression from hours to mere seconds, we’re redeﬁning wildﬁre safety for every community at the forest’s edge.”What Happens NextSemifinal Field Trials – 15 semifinalist teams will demonstrate autonomous detect-to-suppress performance under XPRIZE’s in-situ test protocol.Pilot Expansions – Underway now, we’re installing a new wave of Vigilant Detect nodes in California’s most at-risk wildland-urban interface (WUI) communities, using real-world data to sharpen detection accuracy and coverage.Partner Integrations – Deepening work with Firewave (acoustic sensing), Urban Sky (stratospheric imaging), and 3AM Innovations (FLORIAN), plus active talks with space-based detection, mobile broadband and pre-ﬁre-mitigation partners—because it takes a community to protect a community.About XPRIZEXPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.About Ember Flash AerospaceFounded after the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex ﬁres, Ember Flash Aerospace builds integrated wildﬁre-mitigation systems that unite ultra-fast smoke detection, AI analytics, high-altitude imagery, and precision UAV suppression. The company’s mission is to give every community the power to stop small ignitions from becoming megaﬁres. Learn more at www.emberﬂash.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.