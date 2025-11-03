Hunter Suffers Medical Emergency in Plainfield
CONTACT:
CO Sgt. Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
November 3, 2025
Plainfield, NH – At approximately 6:58 p.m. on November 1, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing hunter off River Road in Plainfield. The hunter had gone deer hunting early Saturday morning and did not returned after dark. Fish and Game Conservation Officers, Plainfield Fire Department, Plainfield Police, and fellow hunters responded to the area to help search.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., the hunter was located deceased in the woods. It appears the hunter suffered a medical emergency. The hunter was carried out of the woods and back to the road at 9:00 p.m. The name of the hunter is being withheld until notice of family and friends can be made.
No further information at this time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.