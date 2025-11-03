Submit Release
Hunter Suffers Medical Emergency in Plainfield

CONTACT:
CO Sgt. Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
November 3, 2025

Plainfield, NH – At approximately 6:58 p.m. on November 1, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing hunter off River Road in Plainfield. The hunter had gone deer hunting early Saturday morning and did not returned after dark. Fish and Game Conservation Officers, Plainfield Fire Department, Plainfield Police, and fellow hunters responded to the area to help search.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the hunter was located deceased in the woods. It appears the hunter suffered a medical emergency. The hunter was carried out of the woods and back to the road at 9:00 p.m. The name of the hunter is being withheld until notice of family and friends can be made.

No further information at this time.

