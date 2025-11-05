Submit Release
Opportunities Abound for New Hampshire’s Fall and Winter Anglers

CONTACT:
John Magee: 603-271-2501
Dianne Timmins: 603-271-2501
November 5, 2025

Concord, NH – Late-season diehards and winter anglers in the Granite State have had some trout stocked especially for them. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks certain waterbodies to bolster fall and winter fishing opportunities in a variety of locations.

Fall and winter anglers chasing trout can find lists of waters that remain open to the taking of these fish all year on the Fish and Game website:

“We stocked yearling rainbow trout into several lakes in mid-October so that anglers who want to get out on the water this fall have some exciting fishing opportunities” said NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Program Supervisor John Magee. “These are Akers Pond in Errol, Cedar Pond in Milan, Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, Pearl Lake in Lisbon, and Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill. In November, we also stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies that don’t have a closed season. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Some annual locations include Tewksbury Pond in Grafton, Manning Lake in Gilmanton, and Pleasant Lake in Deerfield. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually so we always recommend that anglers check the interactive stocking map. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of these and other stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire.”

To learn more about fisheries management in New Hampshire, which is funded in part by the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-fish-hatcheries.

