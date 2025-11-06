ATV Crash in Londonderry

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rob McDermott

603-271-3361

November 6, 2025

Londonderry, NH – Just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding an individual who had been involved in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in the town of Londonderry. The crash was located behind 1 Continental Drive on private property. The Londonderry Police Department and Londonderry Fire Department responded to the crash.

Initial reports suggested the operator had harvested a deer and was attempting to retrieve the deer when the ATV rolled onto him while he was attempting to ascend a small, steep incline. The operator was crushed by the machine and trapped when he called for help. First responders were able to locate the operator in the woods, then transport him via Boston Med Flight to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. The operator is in serious but stable condition. The identity of the operator is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, however poor driver judgement appears to be the primary cause of the accident.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds OHRV operators to seek landowner permission before operating an OHRV on land that belongs to another. New Hampshire Fish and Game would also like to remind hunters of the importance of notifying someone about your hunting plans in case an emergency arises.