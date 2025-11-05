Roman Stone Revolutionizes Construction Industry with New EZ-Key™ Product Line

Boosts onsite efficiency up to 50% while slashing carbon footprint

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roman Stone, a recognized leader in precast concrete products and technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking EZ-Key™ product line, a comprehensive patent-pending system designed to substantially shorten installation times, significantly reduce onsite costs, and dramatically enhance contractor efficiency. This innovative EZ-Key™ product line was specifically designed for data centers, airports, and other major infrastructure projects to address critical customer challenges including labor shortages, challenging schedules, and tight budgets.

The flagship of the new product line is the EZ-Key™ Duct Bank, a patent-pending precast duct bank system for running high, medium, and low-voltage cables and fiber cables. This system is engineered to install each 10-foot section in under two minutes, a fraction of the time required for traditional methods. Key features include a heavy-duty shear key capable of withstanding extreme loads and state-of-the-art alignment cones that guide each pipe into its precise seating location in minimal time and with minimal labor. The system ensures a perfect fit every time with innovative new zip pins, which secure each section using a standard impact wrench, eliminating guesswork and errors.

In addition to EZ-Key™ Duct Banks, this revolutionary new product line will include EZ-Key™ Vaults, a series of precast vaults in various sizes. Each EZ-Key™ Vault will feature an integrated EZ-Key™ connection, creating a seamless, turnkey interconnection solution for any job site which eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming pour-in-place interconnections. While the use of the integrated system drastically reduces installation time and cost, each EZ-Key™ component can also be used with existing or non-EZ-Key™ vaults or duct banks.

"The construction industry is ripe for a modernization leap, and the EZ-Key™ system is that leap," said Daniel Murray, President & CEO at Roman Stone. "We're not just selling a product; we're offering a turnkey solution that slashes project timelines, reduces labor costs, and gives our customers a powerful tool to meet their sustainability goals. This is a true revolution in methodology."

In a coming move to modernize construction materials, Roman Stone will offer the entire EZ-Key™ line with advanced, sustainable options. This includes special fiber reinforcement that eliminates all steel rebar and the option for a carbon-negative concrete mix, moving beyond carbon neutrality to actively benefit the environment.

The patent-pending new EZ-Key™ system represents a fundamental shift in construction, offering unparalleled cost savings, speed, simplicity, reliability, and a path to greener building practices.

About Roman Stone: Founded in 1903, Roman Stone is a premier manufacturer of precast concrete products located in Bay Shore, New York. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company provides engineered solutions for the construction, utility, and transportation industries. Roman Stone’s products are known for their quality, durability, efficiency, and contribution to building a more sustainable future.

