Roman Stone Announces Partnership with Rock Fiber Bringing MiniBars™ to U.S. Precast Market

BAY SHORE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roman Stone is proud to announce its partnership with Rock Fiber, Inc. to introduce MiniBars™, a next-generation structural composite macro-fiber concrete reinforcement made from basalt fibers to the U.S. precast concrete industry.

“By bringing MiniBars™ to our precast portfolio, Roman Stone is giving the industry a smarter, faster, and more durable way to build,” said Daniel Murray President and CEO of Roman Stone. “The addition of this novel reinforcement gives us the ability to streamline our manufacturing processes and allows us to offer a more sustainable and durable product for our customers far beyond a traditional precast product. Through our extensive engineering and testing, we proved that the performance of the MiniBars™ allows us to develop, engineer, and launch new products in a fraction of the time versus traditional product development. Additionally, the product is substantially stronger, more durable, and most importantly greener than any product on the market. It’s a win for contractors, engineers, and communities who demand both performance and sustainability.”

MiniBars™ are engineered to replace or reduce traditional steel reinforcement, offering a non-corrosive, lightweight, and sustainable alternative. Designed to mix evenly throughout concrete, MiniBars™ provide uniform reinforcement and deliver exceptional post-crack strength, impact resistance, and fatigue durability, without the drawbacks of other macro-fibers.

For contractors and municipalities, the benefits are immediate:

• Strength and Durability Without Rust – Composite MiniBars™ made with Basalt fibers deliver 4 times the strength of conventional rebar at just 30% the weight of rebar, and flood the concrete matrix, delivering strength and ductility throughout while being immune to corrosion, ensuring longer service life in harsh environments such as marine, wastewater, and de-icing salt exposure.

• Reduced Costs and Faster Production – MiniBars™ eliminate the need for rebar cages, saving labor and fabrication time while enabling thinner, lighter precast units.

• Stronger Performance – Precast products reinforced with MiniBars™ arrive crack-free, withstand long-distance shipping, and provide superior structural integrity under load.

• Sustainable Choice – Using fibers produced directly from volcanic rock, MiniBars™ have a substantially lower carbon footprint than steel without corrosion and support significantly longer lifecycle infrastructure.

“Rock Fiber is very pleased to have partnered with Roman Stone as a forward-leaning precaster with a focus on costs, durability and sustainability,” said Bryan Green, CEO of Rock Fiber. “MiniBars™ introduce strength, ductility and design freedom combined with sustainability for pre-casters and many other concrete applications, while being easier to implement that steel wire macro-fibers.”



About Roman Stone

Roman Stone Construction, based in Bay Shore, NY, has delivered high-quality precast concrete products for over 120 years, serving utilities, transportation, and resiliency markets with innovation, safety, and durability. For more information on Roman Stone, please visit our website, https://romanstoneco.com/.

About Rock Fiber

Rock Fiber Inc. (RFI) is a U.S.-based advanced materials company pioneering the development and commercialization of emissions-free basalt fiber technologies for concrete reinforcement and composite applications. Through its joint venture, ReforceTech Americas (RFTA), RFI is bringing proven European solutions such as concrete reinforcing MiniBars™, i.e. composite macro-fibers to North and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.rockfiber.com. MiniBars™ is a trademark of ReforceTech (Norway).

