Norck Robotics Strengthens Its Global Leadership in Advanced Robotics Engineering and Automation Solutions

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norck Robotics, a division of Norck Inc. and Norck GmbH, announced the expansion of its international operations and technological capabilities in robotic parts manufacturing and industrial robot automation. With dual headquarters in the United States and Germany, the company empowers the global robotics industry with next-generation hardware and engineering excellence.

Norck Robotics was founded with a simple yet powerful vision: to make robotics innovation more accessible, precise, and scalable.

“Our goal has always been to help companies turn bold robotic ideas into reliable products,” said Faruk Guney, Founder of Norck Robotics. “By combining manufacturing expertise with intelligent automation, we make it possible for innovators to accelerate their journey from concept to market.”

Engineering Innovation that Accelerates Robotics Development

As industries across the world embrace automation, companies are seeking partners capable of providing end-to-end support, from mechanical design to production. Norck Robotics answers this need by offering comprehensive robotics engineering services that unite design, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing under one roof.

The company’s integrated model ensures that clients can focus on innovation while Norck handles the technical complexity behind each robotic component. With a team of multidisciplinary engineers, Norck Robotics delivers systems that meet the highest standards of performance, safety, and precision.

Precision and Reliability in Robotic Parts Manufacturing

Norck Robotics has built its reputation on excellence in robotic parts manufacturing, offering a full range of precision-engineered components used in humanoid, collaborative, and industrial robots. The company’s facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art CNC machining centers, additive manufacturing platforms, and metrology systems to guarantee micron-level accuracy.

Through optimized production workflows and rigorous quality control, Norck Robotics ensures that every robotic frame, every joint, and housing meets strict international standards. This dedication to precision enables its partners to reduce assembly errors, extend component lifetimes, and enhance the performance of their robotic systems.

Whether producing complex mechanical parts or high-performance drive systems, Norck Robotics stands out for its ability to handle both prototype and mass production with equal efficiency - a capability that few manufacturers in the robotics sector can match.

Collaborative Robot Solutions: Redefining Human- Robot Interaction

The growing demand for safe, flexible, and efficient automation has accelerated the adoption of collaborative robot solutions (cobots). Norck Robotics is at the forefront of this transformation, developing cobot technologies that enable humans and robots to work together harmoniously.

These collaborative systems incorporate advanced motion control, machine vision, and built-in safety mechanisms, allowing robots to operate safely alongside human workers. From small manufacturing cells to logistics environments, Norck’s cobot systems enhance productivity while maintaining workplace safety and adaptability.

A key part of these solutions is the use of high-precision linear actuators for robots, which provide the smooth, controlled motion necessary for delicate handling and assembly operations. By integrating these precision actuators with intelligent control systems, Norck Robotics delivers unmatched performance in applications requiring fine movement, repeatability, and speed.

Industrial Robot Automation: Transforming Production Environments

Norck Robotics’ advanced industrial robot automation solutions are designed to modernize manufacturing and streamline production lines. The company’s automation engineers work closely with clients to analyze workflows, design robotic systems tailored to specific tasks, and implement solutions that reduce human error, improve output consistency, and lower operational costs.

Through its robotics engineering services, Norck Robotics provides a unique combination of mechanical, electronics, and software integration expertise. This multidisciplinary approach allows the company to deliver fully operational robotic systems from single-arm manipulators to complex multi-robot work cells that align with Industry 4.0 principles.

In addition to hardware development, Norck supports advanced automation features such as AI-assisted motion control, vision-based inspection, and real-time process optimization. This ensures that each deployed system can adapt dynamically to changing production requirements, increasing efficiency and scalability.

Global Engineering Support and End-to-End Services

Norck Robotics serves clients in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, providing localized engineering and production support. Its global footprint enables rapid response times, efficient logistics, and continuous communication throughout every stage of the project.

The company’s robotics engineering services encompass concept design, prototyping, component validation, and final assembly, providing customers with a seamless path from idea to finished product. By offering this single-source solution, Norck Robotics eliminates the complexity of managing multiple vendors and ensures consistent quality across the entire development cycle.

Beyond manufacturing, Norck’s engineers also provide consulting services for companies seeking to integrate automation into existing facilities. Whether it’s upgrading a single production line or developing an entirely new robotic system, Norck’s expertise guarantees technical precision and strategic insight.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainable Growth

At its core, Norck Robotics stands for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable engineering. The company continuously invests in new ideas, processes, and digital technologies to ensure its products meet future industry demands. By focusing on energy efficiency, materials optimization, and smart automation, Norck helps its clients build robotics systems that are not only powerful and reliable but also environmentally responsible.

The company’s partnerships extend across diverse sectors, including aerospace, automotive, medical, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. In each of these industries, Norck Robotics acts as both a manufacturer and a strategic technology partner, helping organizations achieve their automation goals faster and more efficiently.

About Norck Robotics

Norck Robotics, a division of Norck Inc. (USA) and Norck GmbH (Germany), is a leading technology company specializing in robotic parts manufacturing, industrial robot automation, and collaborative robot solutions. The company combines advanced engineering expertise with world-class manufacturing capabilities to deliver reliable, next-generation automation systems.

Through its comprehensive robotics engineering services, Norck Robotics supports clients from concept to production, providing design, simulation, testing, and integration solutions tailored to each project’s unique requirements. The company also offers custom robotic part manufacturing, enabling partners to obtain precision-engineered components optimized for performance, durability, and scalability.

Operating from its dual headquarters in Irvine, California, and Mannheim, Germany, Norck Robotics shapes the future of robotics with a commitment to precision, innovation, and collaboration.

