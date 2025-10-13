Building the Future of Automation: Norck Robotics Delivers Precision Components and Intelligent Systems

Engineering support by Norck Robotics Custom parts for Robotics industry

Norck Robotics empowers industries with precision-engineered components and intelligent automation systems for a smarter, more reliable future.

We support startups with comprehensive hardware and engineering services—handling design and custom part manufacturing so they can focus on innovation, software, and go-to-market success.” — Faruk Guney, Founder

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norck Robotics, a division of Norck Inc. and Norck GmbH, is redefining automation through precision-engineered components and intelligent solutions that empower industries to build smarter, more reliable, and more resilient systems. With an unwavering commitment to customer-centric service, continuous improvement, and operational excellence, Norck Robotics stands as the trusted engineering and manufacturing partner for innovators shaping the next generation of robotics.

In an era of increasing complexity and supply chain uncertainty, Norck Robotics proudly operates under ISO 9001:2015 certification, underscoring its deep-seated dedication to quality, reliability, and performance. This certification is a promise to its clients that every process-from design and prototyping to full-scale production-aligns with globally recognized benchmarks. It ensures complete traceability, rigorous process control, and risk mitigation, delivering consistent results and maximum efficiency across all operations.

Core Capabilities

Precision Robotic Part Manufacturing

Norck Robotics manufactures mission-critical robotic components with next-generation technologies, uncompromising precision, and meticulous quality control. Its expertise spans a wide range of components, including custom actuator housings, structural endoskeleton parts, high-tolerance gear sets, and complex sensor mounts. Utilizing advanced 5-axis CNC machining, Swiss-type turning, and wire EDM, the company transforms materials like aerospace-grade aluminum, titanium, and PEEK into flawless parts that enable robotic systems to achieve superior reliability and efficiency, day after day.

Robotic Systems Engineering

Beyond manufacturing, Norck Robotics engineers integrated robotic systems that unite mechanics, electronics, and controls into seamless, intelligent architectures. Its multidisciplinary team excels in mechatronics, embedded systems design, and real-time firmware development. The company doesn’t just build a robotic arm; it engineers the entire motion control system-from the motor drivers and encoders to the control software-ensuring perfectly synchronized and predictable performance for the most demanding automation initiatives.

Custom Robotics Design

Norck Robotics collaborates closely with clients to design and develop advanced robotic components and custom-built systems. Its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) and DFA (Design for Assembly) process begins at the concept stage, where its engineers work alongside a client’s team to optimize designs for performance, cost, and scalability. This partnership transforms ambitious concepts into powerful, production-ready realities.

“Automation is no longer just about efficiency; it’s about resilience and intelligence,” said Faruk Guney, founder of Norck Robotics. “Any company can make a part. Our mission is to be the foundational engineering and manufacturing partner that our clients build their future on. Our ISO 9001 certification isn’t just a badge; it’s a promise of predictability and trust. In a world of uncertainty, we deliver engineering certainty, allowing innovators to focus on their software and algorithms, knowing the physical hardware is flawless and scalable.”

Industry Applications

Norck Robotics serves a wide range of industries-each with distinct engineering, manufacturing, and automation challenges. Its intelligent solutions, modular systems, and precision parts are purpose-built to optimize operations, improve safety, and enable scalability.

Aerospace Automation & Precision Manufacturing

Supporting aerospace manufacturers with robotics and automation for assembly, inspection, and component production, Norck Robotics ensures that precision, safety, and reliability are never compromised. Its robotic assembly systems, smart process integration, and automated inspection enable leaner production and faster throughput.

Medical & Healthcare Automation Systems

Norck Robotics delivers medical robotics and biocompatible precision components designed for diagnostics, surgical assistance, and laboratory automation. Its torque feedback motors, micro-machined parts, and sterilization-ready materials enhance safety and precision in medical environments.

Smart Automotive Robotics & Automation

For OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, Norck Robotics provides automotive manufacturing automation, including robotic coating, assembly, inspection, and material handling systems. These solutions shorten cycle times, improve reliability, and ensure brand-level quality.

Electronics & Semiconductor Engineering

In the electronics sector, Norck Robotics provides semiconductor automation and cleanroom robotics for wafer handling, PCB assembly, and defect detection using AI-driven inspection and process control.

Energy & Utilities Robotics

From renewable energy to traditional power generation, Norck Robotics delivers robotic inspection, grid automation, and hazardous-environment remediation solutions that improve sustainability, safety, and uptime.

Agriculture & Precision Farming

The company’s agriculture robotics and automation systems enhance crop monitoring, irrigation, livestock management, and aerial analysis through IoT and AI-enabled robotics, advancing sustainable farming practices.

Defense & Security Robotics

Norck Robotics engineers mission-critical defense robotics, including unmanned ground and aerial systems, surveillance units, and EOD robots, ensuring operational reliability in complex and hazardous environments.

Logistics Automation

Its logistics automation systems integrate AI-driven material handling, palletizing, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and end-to-end supply chain automation for faster and more efficient warehouse management.

Search & Rescue Robotics

For disaster response, Norck Robotics develops search and rescue robots capable of autonomous navigation, victim detection, and debris removal in hazardous or unstable environments-enabling first responders to save lives safely and effectively.

Humanoid Robotics Precision Engineering

Norck Robotics applies its advanced manufacturing and engineering expertise to the demanding field of humanoid robotics. The company develops lightweight, durable, and high-precision components that optimize power-to-weight ratios, joint performance, and sensor integration-providing the reliable foundation innovators need to advance next-generation humanoid systems.

About Norck Robotics

As a division of Norck Inc. and Norck GmbH, Norck Robotics is a global leader in precision hardware manufacturing and smart robotic solutions. Specializing in high-performance robotic components and intelligent system design, Norck Robotics empowers companies-especially startups and innovators-to accelerate their product development and bring ideas to market faster.

With ISO 9001:2015 certified operations, Norck Robotics combines advanced manufacturing expertise with comprehensive engineering services, offering a seamless path from concept to production. By uniting cutting-edge hardware capabilities with flexible, on-demand engineering support, Norck Robotics helps its partners overcome complexity, reduce costs, and build the next generation of automation with confidence.

