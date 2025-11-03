Emergency Safety Solutions Announces Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Industry Impact

ESS Logo

New appointments reinforce ESS’s commitment to scaling next-generation roadway safety solutions across diverse transportation sectors.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. (ESS), a global leader in connected vehicle advance warning technologies, today announced two key leadership changes designed to strengthen the company’s strategic and operational foundation as it scales its life-saving innovations across the automotive, commercial, and public-safety sectors.

RAMON RODRIGUEZ APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

ESS has named longtime board member Ramon Rodriguez as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Founder and President David Tucker, who will continue to serve as both President and a member of the Board.

Rodriguez has been a member of the ESS Board of Directors since the company’s inception in 2018, providing extensive strategic guidance drawn from decades of executive leadership and entrepreneurial success. A proud Cuban-American who immigrated to the United States in 1959, Rodriguez brings a distinguished career spanning accounting, aerospace, defense, and environmental services industries.

He was a member of the founding Board of Directors of Republic Services, Inc., now a Fortune 300 waste and environmental services company with $16 billion in revenue and a $70 billion market capitalization. Earlier in his career, he co-founded DME Corporation, an aerospace and defense firm specializing in aviation safety and survival equipment, later acquired by Astronics Corporation.

Rodriguez also served as president of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, chair of the Florida Board of Accountancy, and chair, president, and CEO of Madsen, Sapp, Mena, Rodriguez & Co. He previously served as Audit Committee Chari on the Board of Directors of PBS. Rodriguez earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida Atlantic University, is a licensed CPA, and is a graduate of the Owner/President Management Program of Harvard Business School.

“Ramon’s leadership experience, deep industry knowledge, and life-long commitment to safety and accountability make him the ideal person to help guide ESS through our next phase of growth,” said David Tucker, Founder and President of ESS. “His strategic insight and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue advancing our mission to eliminate roadside tragedies.”

BRIAN GOEBEL JOINS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL & ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

ESS also announced the appointment of Brian Goebel as Chief Financial & Administrative Officer (CFAO). In this role, Goebel will lead all finance and accounting functions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and administrative control functions, while supporting ESS’s continued expansion and commercialization efforts.

Goebel brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience across public and private companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Accounting Officer of Republic Services, Inc. During his tenure, he managed over $4 billion in combined acquisition and divestiture transactions, oversaw risk-management programs with a $750 million retained-risk portfolio, and led capital market initiatives including debt placements, IPOs, and joint ventures.

Prior to Republic Services, Goebel held senior leadership roles at Waste Services, Inc., ANC Car Rental (Alamo and National brands), and began his career in the audit practice at Coopers & Lybrand, where he served clients such as Johnson & Johnson and Novartis.

“Brian’s extensive financial expertise and deep understanding of complex, high-growth organizations will be critical as we continue scaling ESS,” said Stephen Powers, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of ESS. “He not only brings a strong operational and financial background but also a clear passion for building enduring value in mission-driven companies.”

About ESS

Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) is a certified minority-owned company revolutionizing roadway safety through its globally patented H.E.L.P.® technologies. ESS delivers intelligent advanced lighting and real-time digital alerts as advance warnings to protect vulnerable passenger and commercial vehicles, emergency responders, and roadway workers. With the launch of the H.E.L.P. Alert Network™, ESS is building a globally connected roadway safety system that helps prevent crashes and save lives. Learn more at www.ess-help.com.

